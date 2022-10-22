(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).

CLARINDA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO