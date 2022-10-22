Read full article on original website
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
3 Maryville volleyball players earn All-District honors
(KMAland) -- Three Maryville volleyball players have been honored with All-District honors. Rylee Vierthaler and Kennedy Kurz were both named First Team selections while Anastyn Pettlon was picked to the Second Team. Maryville dropped a four-set district final to Benton on Monday night.
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
KMAland Swimming (10/25): Lewis Central cruises to city championship
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central cruised to a 265-159 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs City Championship. The Titans got another strong night from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, as each won two individual events each. Brown took the 50 free (25.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Collins won the 100 free (56.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Emma Gordon took the 200 IM (2:37.46), Katie Ramos won the 100 fly (1:11.40) and Claire Crilly was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:56.96).
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
Bearcats sweep MIAA volleyball weekly awards
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball swept the weekly MIAA awards on Monday. Alyssa Rezac was named the Setter of the Week, Payton Kirchhoefer was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week and Jaden Ferguson was named the Defensive Player of the Week. View the complete release from Northwest...
Bearcats to play as third seed in women's MIAA soccer tournament
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has drawn the No. 3 seed in the MIAA women’s soccer tournament. The Bearcats are in the tournament for the fifth time since 2011 and will host Washburn on Sunday. View the complete reelers from Northwest athletics linked here.
Marilyn R. Griffith, 83, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Public Visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:00 A.M. Visitation End: 10:00 A.M. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers memorials to Marilyn Griffith Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a...
5A No. 2 Ankeny sweeps Abraham Lincoln in regional final
(Ankeny) -- Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. The 5A No. 2 Hawkettes (35-4) left little doubt about a return to the state tournament, cruising to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of the Lynx (23-17) in a 5A regional final on KMA 960.
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
Defending champs CAM goes for 7th straight playoff win at Lenox
(Anita) -- The defending state champion of Class 8-Player hits the road this Friday with hopes of winning their seventh consecutive state playoff game. The KMA No. 9 and KMAland No. 4 CAM (7-2) heads to No. 5 and No. 1 Lenox (9-0) in a state second round showdown. However, their sixth consecutive postseason win -- and fifth in a row overall this season – was in question heading into the fourth period this past Friday.
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Nebraska is No. 4 seed in Big Ten women's soccer bracket
(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference women's soccer tournament bracket was released on Sunday evening. Nebraska will play as the No. 4 seed at home against fifth-seeded Ohio State on Sunday. Check out the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.
