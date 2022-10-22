A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Read full article on original website
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
WISH-TV
Biden administration asks federal judge in Indianapolis to dismiss student loan cancellation lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Biden administration is asking a federal judge in Indianapolis to throw out a lawsuit challenging the student debt cancellation plan. The arguments, filed this week, say the plaintiffs in the suit lack legal standing to sue. The plaintiffs, two residents of Indiana, claim the plan...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies
Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
AOL Corp
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
Federal judge dismisses challenge by 6 states to student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a challenge by six states to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. The decision by U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis came an hour after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in Wisconsin to block the plan.
Biden student debt relief plan blocked by appeals court
A federal appeals court temporarily blocked President Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt.
Supreme Court denies challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the request without referring it to the full court or offering an explanation.
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
'Their outrage is wrong': Biden boosts student loan debt forgiveness on heels of court wins
Nearly 22 million people have applied to have a portion of their student loan debt canceled in just one week, President Joe Biden said.
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday. Here’s how to apply
The Biden administration’s application for student loan forgiveness is officially open. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Eligible borrowers, among them hundreds of thousands of Mississippians, could see their balances erased within four to six weeks if they apply today, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the federal agency overseeing the plan.
