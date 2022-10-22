Read full article on original website
PODCAST: ECU dispatches of UCF, 34-13, in the most complete win of the Mike Houston era
East Carolina improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in league play with an all-around effort in a 34-13 win over UCF inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday night. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe breaks down the victory and what it means going forward. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Kowboys Shutdown Mainland, next up – district championship game against Tohopekaliga next Friday
It wasn’t just a great night for football at Osceola High School’s Markus Paul Stadium Friday night, it was a perfect night for Kowboys football, that after Osceola pounded high-ranked Mainland 33-6. After the Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive, the Kowboys went to work, shutting...
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
WESH
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
WRAL
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
WXII 12
Funeral arrangements set for Greenville Police detective killed in the line of duty
The funeral for Detective Myiesha Stewart will be held this Friday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Washington County Convention Center, according to Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons. Stewart was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 11 after responding to an incident near Reed and Rebecca Streets. Click...
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
WITN
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
