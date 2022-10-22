Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Top-seeded Seneca East dispatches No. 6 Lucas in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — Seneca East didn’t want to have anything to do with Lucas standout Shelby Grover. The top-seeded Tigers did their best to avoid Grover and cruised to a 3-0 win over the sixth-seeded Cubs in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Willard High School.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
Galion Inquirer
Week 11 area football preview
GALION — There are multiple area football teams that will take take part in week 11 of the high school football season in just a few days. Three schools within the Galion Inquirer coverage area will continue their seasons for at least a week longer. Galion at Bellevue. The...
richlandsource.com
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals
ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
richlandsource.com
No resolution as Delta matches Millbury Lake
Delta and Millbury Lake wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate at Millbury Lake High on October 24 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Nothing was decided in the second half, with the Panthers and the Flyers locked in a 1-1 stalemate.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
wqkt.com
Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads
The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
richlandsource.com
Section of W. 3rd St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary for the City of Mansfield to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Third Street from North Benton Street to Bowman Street.
crawfordcountynow.com
Street Paving begins in Galion
GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
Comments / 0