North Robinson, OH

richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals

WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Week 11 area football preview

GALION — There are multiple area football teams that will take take part in week 11 of the high school football season in just a few days. Three schools within the Galion Inquirer coverage area will continue their seasons for at least a week longer. Galion at Bellevue. The...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

No resolution as Delta matches Millbury Lake

Delta and Millbury Lake wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate at Millbury Lake High on October 24 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Nothing was decided in the second half, with the Panthers and the Flyers locked in a 1-1 stalemate.
MILLBURY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads

The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
WOOSTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Street Paving begins in Galion

GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH

