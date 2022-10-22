As a former Jordan Brand NRG team member, Frank Cooker is sitting on a treasure trove of unreleased mock ups and tributes to the heritage residing within Jumpman’s archives. Every now and again, Cooker will take to Instagram to preview an exclusive pair that never made their way around to market, most recently giving us a first look at the unreleased Air Jordan 7 created in honor of Ken Griffey Jr’s participation in the 1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest – a dunk contest for professional athletes once removed from the hardwood including the likes of Deion Sanders and Barry Bonds.

