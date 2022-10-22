Read full article on original website
Nunya Bizniss
3d ago
It's so crazy to me how parents let their toddler kids tell them what to do..I would have thrown that thing in the landfill and wouldnt care what my kid said 🤷 but that thing would NOT be in my house..end of story
Danielle Kalchthaler Walker
3d ago
my daughter's best friend ripped the leg off of her life size barbie doll. I wanted to throw the doll out. . but my daughter said it wasn't right to treat her like that because she still had one good leg. I loved her positivity ♡
S...
3d ago
im sorry I would have had to burn that creepy doll. were just got a creepy doll from my husbands grandma that i duct taped the box closed on and left in the trunk of his car. she swears its not a chucky doll but im not taking my chances.



