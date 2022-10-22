Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Safety content creator describes various situations when it's best for women to lie
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 15, 2021. It has since been updated. Cathy Pedrayes takes her role as "TikTok's Mom Friend" very seriously. With more than 1.6 million followers on the popular social media platform and 111,000 followers on Instagram, the content creator has carved a niche for herself by posting smart and useful tips and tricks that can come in handy in people's day-to-day lives. Dressed in an electric blue dress and string of pearls, Pedrayes alerts her followers about several scenarios where seemingly normal things we do might actually be putting us in danger. One particularly informative series named "Situations When It's Best To Lie" has emerged as popular online where Pedrayes addresses a range of situations when it's better for women to lie or omit the truth when dealing with strangers.
Mom gets emotional after hearing her child laugh for the very first time: 'My wife lost it'
'Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction.'
Upworthy
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
Woman tries on grandmother's 1950s honeymoon wardrobe and the outfits are all timelessly stunning
'I just feel like it's cool that it's just a part of her that I'm bringing into the present day, and it does make me feel closer to her,' she shared.
A college student who was fed up with his classmate has gone viral for calling out his own ignorance
This article was originally published on April 16, 2018. You know that feeling you get when you walk into a classroom and see someone else's stuff on your desk? OK, sure, there are no assigned seats, but you've been sitting at the same desk since the first day and everyone knows it. So why does the guy who sits next to you put his phone, his book, his charger, his lunch, and his laptop in the space that's rightfully yours? It's annoying.
Upworthy
This new 'plant dating' pop-up helps you match with your perfect plant
Talk about the "perfect plant-ner!" Looking for a leafy lover but never seem to find the right match? If you're someone who struggles to find the perfect plant to bring home, this pop-up might have been right up your alley. A pop-up in London put a twist on speed dating and invited Brits to come find their perfect plants. It seems most Brits take a lot of time before deciding on what kind of houseplant they'd like to commit to and nearly one in five want a (human) partner that is equally passionate about plants.
UC Berkeley to repatriate thousands of ancestral remains to Indigenous tribes: 'Restorative justice'
'Our ancestors should not be in boxes or on shelves, they should be home with their families,' said Wiyot tribe chairman Ted Hernandez.
Upworthy
Woman goes on honeymoon with her mom after fiance breaks up with her day before wedding
As heartbreaking as it can be, sometimes the end of a relationship turns out to be the best thing that could happen to a person. Yet, figuring out a way to cope with the pain can be a challenge in itself. TikTok user Lacie Gooch—who goes by @laciiiegeesrna on the platform—found a unique way of mending her broken heart when the man she'd been in a relationship with for five years, decided to call it quits on them the day before they were to get married. In a video that's garnered more than 9.8 million views since being uploaded last month, Gooch shared how she made the best of the devastating situation.
Jimmy Fallon asked people to ruin a horror movie by adding a single word to its title
'A Nightmare on Elmo Street'
Upworthy
NASA engineer gets second job at Tiffany’s in the mall, sparks debate
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. It has since been updated. The American economy is in a fix as workers are quitting en masse across industries and demanding better wages, benefits and working conditions. The rising living costs mean many are working two to three jobs to support the family and put food on the table. The problem doesn't appear to be limited to just hourly wage workers in the service industry, with some even in top jobs having to take on another to support themselves and their families. An instance of a NASA engineer seeking a second job to keep up with the living costs has raised eyebrows. Kelly, who goes by @sexybabypartygirl on TikTok, posted a video showing herself preparing for an interview for a second job and sparked debate on living costs and salaries of employees at reputed companies. Kelly has a degree in chemical engineering and works at NASA, reported DailyDot. She also posted a video of herself dancing during her lunch break with her NASA work clothes on.
Why people are saying this bread expert is Conan O'Brien's funniest guest ever
Apparently the smell of bread is a 'surging of a geyser of aromas.'
Film studio's statement on canceled Kanye West documentary perfectly calls out antisemitism
Whether or not this seemingly impulsive behavior is related to a mental health issue (West has been open about his bipolar diagnosis) is almost irrelevant due to the incendiary influence his words have. His allegations not only amplify Jewish stereotypes, but have fueled certain extremist groups—on Oct. 23, the Los Angeles Times reported that demonstrators showed up on the 405 freeway overpass giving Nazi salutes and waving a banner which read “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The toxic power of West’s celebrity is clearly palpable, and therefore dangerous.
19-year-old dog gets new lease of life at new foster home after being treated to bucket list fun
'I think that we owe it to these animals. They have lived their [lives] giving people joy and happiness and companionship, and we owe it to them to finish it out strong.'
Upworthy
Long-lost friends reunite 75 years after meeting as young girls on a ship sailing for America
Some people leave such a distinct mark on our lives that we never forget them no matter how long it's been since we've spoken to them or for how short a period we actually knew them. Finally when—and if—we reunite with them, it often feels as though no time has passed and we pick up right where we left off. This is exactly what happened when immigrants Lena and Yolanda reunited 75 years after they first met as young girls during a 14-day ocean crossing.
Soccer team creates first-of-its-kind jersey that allows mothers to breastfeed while cheering the team
It has not patented the design, allowing other soccer clubs to follow in its footsteps.
Comments / 0