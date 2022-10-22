Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. It has since been updated. The American economy is in a fix as workers are quitting en masse across industries and demanding better wages, benefits and working conditions. The rising living costs mean many are working two to three jobs to support the family and put food on the table. The problem doesn't appear to be limited to just hourly wage workers in the service industry, with some even in top jobs having to take on another to support themselves and their families. An instance of a NASA engineer seeking a second job to keep up with the living costs has raised eyebrows. Kelly, who goes by @sexybabypartygirl on TikTok, posted a video showing herself preparing for an interview for a second job and sparked debate on living costs and salaries of employees at reputed companies. Kelly has a degree in chemical engineering and works at NASA, reported DailyDot. She also posted a video of herself dancing during her lunch break with her NASA work clothes on.

