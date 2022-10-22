Donald Federspiel, 83, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Twining, Michigan. Don was born in Sterling, Michigan on August 29, 1939, to the late Neil Federspiel and June Reed. He was a lifelong resident of Twining, Michigan, and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Following high school Don enlisted himself into the Unites States Air Force where he proudly served four years for our country stationed at the Travis Base in California.

