Up North Voice
Diane Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville
Diane Lee Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville passed away on Friday October 21, 2022 at her home. Diane was born on July 4, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to John and Geraldine (Piper) Peterson. Setting out on her life upon graduation from high school, Diane and her loving husband, Manfred Boehmer were...
Up North Voice
Neil Thornton, 94, long-time owner of Tawas Herald, editor of Iosco County News
Neil Thornton, Age 94, of Tawas City, Michigan passed away on October 20, 2022. Neil was born on March 29, 1928 in Tawas City, Michigan to the late Percy and Edith (Sawyer) Thornton. He was raised in Tawas City and graduated from Tawas Area High School. Neil served in the...
Up North Voice
Rick Tront, 73, of Standish
Richard “Rick” Marcel Tront, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born November 21, 1948 in Standish to the late Joseph A. and Jennie (Romanowski) Tront. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. No Memorial Service is planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been...
Up North Voice
Ronald Nokielski, 78, of Beaverton
Ronald D. Nokielski, 78, of Beaverton, MI passed away at My Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI on October 24, 2022. He was born the son of Stanley and Adele (Toporowski) Nokielski on November 7, 1943 in Detroit, MI. He shared 43 years with Therese Nokielski (Wehrwein). During his working years...
Up North Voice
Don Federspiel, 83, of Twining
Donald Federspiel, 83, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Twining, Michigan. Don was born in Sterling, Michigan on August 29, 1939, to the late Neil Federspiel and June Reed. He was a lifelong resident of Twining, Michigan, and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Following high school Don enlisted himself into the Unites States Air Force where he proudly served four years for our country stationed at the Travis Base in California.
Up North Voice
New editor, writer to join Up North Voice staff
ROSCOMMON – Alicia Noragon of Houghton Lake has been named copy editor of Up North Voice and UpNorthVoice.com effective Oct. 21. Noragon, who is originally from Harbor Springs, moved to Roscommon County with her significant other, Wayne, and her two sons about 2.5 years ago. Alicia’s immediate role will...
Up North Voice
‘Dan’ Willard, 68, of South Branch
David Lee Willard, a resident of South Branch, MI, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home. He was born on May 27, 1955, to Louis and Helen (Pangman) Willard in Caro, MI. “Dan” as everyone called him, moved to South Branch in 1992. He married Elizabeth Prieur on April...
