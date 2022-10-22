Read full article on original website
According To An Analysis Of The Game’s Performance, Gotham Knights Has A Lot Of Trouble Staying At A Consistent 30 Frames Per Second
Today marks the release of Gotham Knights, providing fans of DC Comics with the opportunity to test out a video game that has been met with various reviews and opinions in the lead-up to its release. One of the more contentious problems discussed in the lead-up was the revelation that the game’s console version would run at a constant 30 frames per second.
netflixjunkie.com
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Cinnabar” Coming Soon: Photos
The Nike Dunk High has gotten some exceptional colorways as of late. One of the best shoes on the market these days is the Nike Dunk High. Dunks are back on in 2022, and as a result, Nike has delivered a ton of new colorways. These offerings have been pretty popular, and at times, it feels like it’s almost impossible to cop new offerings. The hype is real and with the Fall in full swing, Nike is bringing out even more new color schemes.
PlayStation Plus November 2022 freebies include Harry Potter, Nioh 2
Folks, it is once again that time. Reliable PlayStation Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again, this time with what appear to be the titles free to Essential tier subscribers in November. Now, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is unofficial news and is yet to be confirmed...
happygamer.com
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
sneakernews.com
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse To Receive Commemorative Air Jordan 1
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a breakout hit upon its premiere in 2018, seeing towering box office numbers as well as its very own collaborative Air Jordan 1. Fast forward four years later and we’re only a few months out from the film’s sequel — “Across the Spider-Verse” — which was just revealed to be receiving its own take on Michael Jordan’s first signature.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature
PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer launching with 16 maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from 16 multiplayer maps from launch, according to dataminers who have been digging into the game's code like little moles. Moles are interesting animals, aren't they. So small, so efficient and yet so deadly. With their shovel-like front paws, they...
A long-forgotten PS1 classic is finally being revived
It’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of a certain 1998 action role-playing horror title. Three hints - it was published and developed by Square, released on the original PlayStation, and later received two sequels. Did you get it yet? It’s Parasite Eve - for those unfamiliar,...
ComicBook
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s most powerful mutants, ranked from weakest to strongest
Over the course of decades of Marvel Comics history, as well as a cinematic universe that has spanned nearly 15 years, we’ve gotten to know quite a few mutants. Even as we’ve met mutants with a wide variety of powers, though, it’s clear that some of them are much more powerful than others.
Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: Full List and Locations
Looking for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II safe codes? Look no further. In the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, there are a total of three known hidden safes that players can open to ultimately earn the "Gentleman Thief" achievement/trophy. Here's a breakdown of how to open all of the hidden safes in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.
