LJWORLD
Opinion: On being asked to ‘prove’ racism
Honestly, Tony, my first instinct was to ignore you. That’s become my go-to when readers ask me, as you did in a recent email, to prove to their satisfaction that, “Republicans are keeping Black people from voting.” When I didn’t respond promptly enough, you said this strengthened your feeling “that this is a fabricated issue with no real merit.”
LJWORLD
Opinion: Here’s how two down-ballot races will shift the Kansas education agenda
Voters in Northeast Kansas will soon decide the shape of the Kansas State Board of Education for the next two years. Candidates chosen by statewide primaries in August have set the stage for a general election that may alter the way the Kansas State Department of Education has operated for, at least, the past 10 years and may impact all Kansas schools.
LJWORLD
Democrat Holland and Republican Moran make the U.S. Senate race in Kansas a portrait in opposites
Anything other than U.S. Senator Jerry Moran winning reelection to a third term would count as a shocker. After all, he’s a Republican incumbent in Kansas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate for 90 years. But Democratic challenger Mark Holland, a Methodist pastor and the former...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: GOP harm
This isn’t Grandma’s GOP. Today’s GOP leaders are radicals who say they want to:. • Cut Social Security and Medicare. • Cut abortion rights even further. • Let criminals get more guns. • Let Big Pharma drive up prices. • Cut off aid to Ukraine and let Russia...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Schmidt’s suit shows priorities
If you have requested student-debt relief under President Biden’s recent $10,000 debt-relief plan, or you know someone who has, you won’t be getting that relief any time soon, and for that you can thank Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running to be our next governor. Representing...
