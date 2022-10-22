Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper gets more than NLCS MVP award: 'Take this, bro, this is your time'
Jose Alvarado had just put up a zero in the top of the eighth inning to keep the Phillies within a run. J.T. Realmuto trotted off the field, removed his catcher's gear and grabbed his bat and helmet. He was about to lead off the bottom of the inning with Bryce Harper due up second.
NBC Sports
Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS
Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper's dramatic game-winning home run sends Phillies to World Series
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. This wonderful surprise party that the Phillies have thrown for their city and their fans will have one more chapter. Shout it from the rooftops -- and be sure to use your outside...
NBC Sports
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
NBC Sports
Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series
The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so loose and so confident that they feel like they can beat any team anywhere right now. The Astros...
