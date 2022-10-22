SHELBYVILLE --— The Shelbyville XC Semi-State is the toughest of the four venues. The likes of Carmel, Guerin Catholic, Zionsville, Bishop Chatard, Noblesville, and plenty of other top teams from around the state compete for a spot at the State Finals. The tough competition didn’t stop Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage, along with Southmont’s Faith Allen from giving it their all on Saturday. In the end all three runners saw their seasons come to an end but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

