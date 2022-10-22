Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor, 90, of Waynetown passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Bickford Memory Care, Crawfordsville, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to genuinely thank the staff there for making Bickford a comfortable home for her last few years. She...
Journal Review
Berthanne Storms
Berthanne Storms, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, at Kingman, to Harold and Marie Brown. Berthanne was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Danville Area Community College. She was also a graduate of Arthur Murray School of Dance in Chicago where she taught and modeled.
Journal Review
William D. Gray
William D. Gray, 70, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home. Bill was born Aug. 10, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to Dale and Pat Gray. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1970 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He later graduated from U.S. Harley Davidson Specialty Tech school in Daytona Beach, Florida. He had worked at Gray Construction, Midstates, Etter Ford (Service) and Eagle Harley Davidson (Parts and Service).
Journal Review
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Mansfield Sayler
Virginia “Ginny” Mansfield Sayler, 75, wife of Keith Sayler, of rural Crawfordsville, passed away in her home at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Ginny was born April 1, 1947, at Muncie, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rank Mansfield. She married...
Journal Review
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton, 62, passed away at home in Crawfordsville on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Journal Review
Larry Wayne Thomas
Larry Wayne Thomas, 62, of Crawfordsville passed away Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1960, to Robert Wayne and Sandra Kay Thomas. He graduated from North Montgomery High School, class of 1978. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Allen) Jeffries, Crawfordsville; brothers, Rob (Michelle) Thomas, Fort Wayne,...
Journal Review
Margaret ‘Margie’ Zimmerman
Retired teacher and community volunteer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Margaret “Margie” Zimmerman died peacefully Oct. 9, 2022, in Crawfordsville. Margie was born in Leon, Iowa in 1938 to Arch and Anna, the first of four children. She grew up in Monticello, Iowa, attended Iowa State University, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in secondary education. She is survived by her husband, John, whom she met in high school and married in 1959, three children, Kathy (Peter), Chris (Laura), and Mike (Tracy), and seven grandchildren (Anna, Mark, Jill, Henry, Ben, Julia, Adin).
Journal Review
Carey Lynn Spear
Carey Lynn Spear passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Feb. 27, 1977, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Debra Manges and Leonard Brown. She married Marvin L. Spear Jr. on July 17, 2017, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Southmont High School, class of 1995...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Myers on trial for abuse, neglect
A Crawfordsville man is on trial facing three felony counts of neglect and abuse involving his girlfriend’s three-month-old daughter. Dylan T. Myers, 30, of Crawfordsville is charged with one felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, one felony count of aggravated battery that causes serious permanent disfigurement and one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.
Journal Review
Cox concludes career at state quarter-finals
INDIANAPOLIS — Southmont’s Adam Cox made history Friday by becoming just the second Montgomery County boys tennis player to compete in the IHSAA State Finals. The senior was one of the final eight remaining individuals in the state as he took on Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler in the quarter-finals. Facing his toughest opponent of the season, Cox saw his stellar season and career come to an end, falling to Hostetler 6-0, 6-0.
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 26, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Traction Road — 6:37 a.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200S — 11:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1601 S. U.S. 231 — 11:55 a.m. • Hit and run at East Pike and South...
Journal Review
Become a mentor today
Polly is a 12-year-old girl who lives with her mom and many siblings. She is not really crazy about school but does like art class quite a bit. Even still, she makes pretty good grades and doesn’t have any behavior problems at school. For fun, Polly likes to go to parks, play basketball, ride her bike, bake, cook and really loves dogs.
Journal Review
XC Semi-State: Area runners see successful seasons come to an end
SHELBYVILLE --— The Shelbyville XC Semi-State is the toughest of the four venues. The likes of Carmel, Guerin Catholic, Zionsville, Bishop Chatard, Noblesville, and plenty of other top teams from around the state compete for a spot at the State Finals. The tough competition didn’t stop Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage, along with Southmont’s Faith Allen from giving it their all on Saturday. In the end all three runners saw their seasons come to an end but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.
Journal Review
Commission invites public to preservation resource meet and greet
The Crawfordsville Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to a meet and greet event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Masonic Cornerstone. Indiana Landmarks and Crawfordsville Main Street are co-sponsoring the event at 221 S. Washington St. and will have representatives available to speak to guests. Historic building owners are encouraged to participate and ask questions about how to preserve the character and story of their building. More information about resources and funding opportunities will be available.
Journal Review
Letter: Resident opposes industrial solar farms
In 1993 we purchased a house west of Parkersburg on not quite four acres. Our home is surrounded by hundreds of acres, all owned by various landowners. In 2022 solar tries to come into the county and we are told that we should have thought of this back when we bought the place.
Journal Review
New SWAT vehicle will provide added safety
Members of the Montgomery County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team have a new vehicle that will provide state-of-the-art safety when engaged in a dangerous incident. Purchased with a Homeland Security grant obtained by out-going Montgomery County Emergency Management Direct, Shari Harrington, the local SWAT team will be able to safely handle extreme situations.
Journal Review
Commissioners approve giving building to MCECC
Montgomery County Commissioners started the process to gift a building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Community Foundation. The former county office building will be deeded to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. On Monday, Montgomery County Community Foundation Director Kelly Taylor presented commissioners with plans to open a...
Journal Review
YSB kicks off Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon week is nation-wide initiative celebrated annually to help raise awareness in the fight to keep the country’s youth drug free. This year the celebration is from Oct. 23-31. On Tuesday, many community leaders were on hand at the Youth Service Bureau for its Red Ribbon Week breakfast.
Journal Review
Halloween social set for Saturday
RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Community Center Halloween Social will be Saturday. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. This year the menu consists of chili, potato soup, coneys, hot dogs, sloppy joes, fish, tenderloin, French fries, nachos and cheese, potato chips, homemade desserts and a variety of drinks.
