3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Columbia Police shut down Lyon Street in response to barricade incident
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then...
Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School
COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
Red Cross helps Jefferson City family displaced by fire
JEFFERSON CITY − A family was displaced after a structure fire in Jefferson City Monday night. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the the 800 block of McCarty Street around 8 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the back of a small, two-story residence, and crews were able...
Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
Multiple downed power, communication lines reported across Boone County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications reported multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. BCJC urged drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.
Jefferson City student referred for expulsion after bringing BB gun to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Lewis and Clark Middle School proposed expulsion for a student who brought a BB gun to school Tuesday, according to an email sent to parents. Jefferson City police conducted an investigation after another student alerted school administrators of a student who may have had a weapon in their possession.
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of $12,000 seized in August 2021 traffic stop
MILLER COUNTY — A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412 on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the county's prosecuting attorney. The money was discovered during a traffic stop by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Aug. 28, 2021 alongside 79 Oxycodone pills. The driver, 25-year-old Zachary R....
UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
Cole County EMS headquarters renderings
Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
MDC searching for poachers in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
Wooldridge community works to assess and rebuild after devastating fire
WOOLDRIDGE — The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon...
Public input meeting rescheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it has rescheduled a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will now be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25.
'It was our first home': Wooldridge families lose homes in fast moving fire
WOOLDRIDGE - Over 50 agencies responded to a fire in the small village of Wooldridge in Cooper County over the weekend. On Sunday, families in the area returned to see what was left of their homes and property. William Knox returned to his Wooldridge home early Sunday afternoon after evacuating...
PHOTOS: Monday morning aftermath of Wooldridge fire
Avery Everett is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at averyeverettTV@gmail.com or find her on Twitter at @averyeverettTV.
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage
Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
'I felt like my children deserved a home': Jefferson City families find help amid housing instability
JEFFERSON CITY - It's a process many people in Jefferson City know too well: waiting to get a house, and being denied. New homeowner Sonya Fletcher jumped from apartment to apartment before she ended up in her home in August. "I was so frustrated getting denied over and over again,"...
Local business owner Leipard running for presiding commissioner seat
When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign. One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to...
Kendrick, former state rep, running for Boone County presiding commissioner
When Kip Kendrick and his small army of interns first descended on Columbia’s neighborhoods they had a goal of knocking on 30,000 doors. As of Monday, the team reached 40,000 doors and are pushing for 45,000. Kendrick is the Democrat running for Boone County presiding commissioner in the Nov....
