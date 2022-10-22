ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Athlon Sports

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.  Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Joe Burrow put on a show Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also added 20 rushing yards and a score on the ground. As noted by StatMuse, he became the first player in NFL history...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to major Big Ten news

The Big Ten is set to make some major changes to its conference schedule in the near future with both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins joining the conference ahead of the 2024 season. But it looks like the conference will wait one more season before making those changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: College GameDay Announces Historic Week 9 Destination

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and have had some incredible, but the best is still yet to come. For ESPN College GameDay, they're looking to make next week an historic one. On Sunday, College GameDay announced that they are heading to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
Front Office Sports

Big 12 Could Land a Bigger Media Rights Deal

The Big 12’s media rights contract with ESPN and Fox doesn’t expire until after the 2024-25 academic year, but the conference is reportedly already close to a new deal. An agreement with the broadcasters could be in place “within a matter of weeks,” according to a CBS Sports report.
TEXAS STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Bears vs. Patriots live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

After four straight weeks of divisional battles, "Monday Night Football" takes on a much different tone in Week 7. This Monday, the Bears and Patriots go head-to-head for the first time since 2018 and just the 14th time ever in the regular season. The series between the franchises dates to 1973 and also includes Chicago's rout of New England in Super Bowl 20.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week. Dunne is ready to go. "Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote. The video has more than 3 million views...
BATON ROUGE, LA

