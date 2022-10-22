Six people were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash on State Road 25 at C.R. 700N. According to a report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:21 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival they discovered a 2010 BMW passenger car and a 2001 Toyota passenger had collided head-on. The driver of the BMW, Terrell McGhee of Champaign, Illinois, told police he was southbound on State Road 25 attempting to pass another southbound vehicle when he did not see the northbound Toyota and collided with it. The Toyota was being operated by a juvenile.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO