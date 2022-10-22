Read full article on original website
Larry Wayne Thomas
Larry Wayne Thomas, 62, of Crawfordsville passed away Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1960, to Robert Wayne and Sandra Kay Thomas. He graduated from North Montgomery High School, class of 1978. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Allen) Jeffries, Crawfordsville; brothers, Rob (Michelle) Thomas, Fort Wayne,...
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton, 62, passed away at home in Crawfordsville on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Peggy Ann Gottschall Proctor
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor, 90, of Waynetown passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Bickford Memory Care, Crawfordsville, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to genuinely thank the staff there for making Bickford a comfortable home for her last few years. She...
Berthanne Storms
Berthanne Storms, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, at Kingman, to Harold and Marie Brown. Berthanne was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Danville Area Community College. She was also a graduate of Arthur Murray School of Dance in Chicago where she taught and modeled.
Margaret ‘Margie’ Zimmerman
Retired teacher and community volunteer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Margaret “Margie” Zimmerman died peacefully Oct. 9, 2022, in Crawfordsville. Margie was born in Leon, Iowa in 1938 to Arch and Anna, the first of four children. She grew up in Monticello, Iowa, attended Iowa State University, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in secondary education. She is survived by her husband, John, whom she met in high school and married in 1959, three children, Kathy (Peter), Chris (Laura), and Mike (Tracy), and seven grandchildren (Anna, Mark, Jill, Henry, Ben, Julia, Adin).
Local Record: Oct. 26, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Traction Road — 6:37 a.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200S — 11:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1601 S. U.S. 231 — 11:55 a.m. • Hit and run at East Pike and South...
Carey Lynn Spear
Carey Lynn Spear passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Feb. 27, 1977, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Debra Manges and Leonard Brown. She married Marvin L. Spear Jr. on July 17, 2017, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Southmont High School, class of 1995...
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Mansfield Sayler
Virginia “Ginny” Mansfield Sayler, 75, wife of Keith Sayler, of rural Crawfordsville, passed away in her home at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Ginny was born April 1, 1947, at Muncie, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rank Mansfield. She married...
Commission invites public to preservation resource meet and greet
The Crawfordsville Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to a meet and greet event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Masonic Cornerstone. Indiana Landmarks and Crawfordsville Main Street are co-sponsoring the event at 221 S. Washington St. and will have representatives available to speak to guests. Historic building owners are encouraged to participate and ask questions about how to preserve the character and story of their building. More information about resources and funding opportunities will be available.
Myers on trial for abuse, neglect
A Crawfordsville man is on trial facing three felony counts of neglect and abuse involving his girlfriend’s three-month-old daughter. Dylan T. Myers, 30, of Crawfordsville is charged with one felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, one felony count of aggravated battery that causes serious permanent disfigurement and one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.
Wilson joins local law firm
Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. is pleased to announce that Keenan D. Wilson has joined the firm in the practice of law. Wilson grew up in Pittsboro and is a graduate of Tri-West High School. He attended undergrad at Wabash College and Ball State University, graduating with a degree in journalism in 2009. After working in the insurance industry for several years, he attended law school at the IU McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Keenan was a member of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014. Wilson is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Boone County Bar Association and Hendricks County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana, the Northern & Southern Federal Districts of Indiana, and the Seventh Circuit.
Brown to receive honorary doctorate
State Rep. Tim Brown, a longtime supporter of higher education and Indiana State University, will receive an honorary doctorate from Indiana State University after a unanimous vote Friday by the board of trustees. Brown, from Crawfordsville, has been in office since 1994 and is not seeking reelection this year. He...
New SWAT vehicle will provide added safety
Members of the Montgomery County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team have a new vehicle that will provide state-of-the-art safety when engaged in a dangerous incident. Purchased with a Homeland Security grant obtained by out-going Montgomery County Emergency Management Direct, Shari Harrington, the local SWAT team will be able to safely handle extreme situations.
Mounties battle to the end in Regional semis
CLAYTON – Southmont’s volleyball team saw their dream of a regional championship come to an end on Saturday. The Mounties fell to Northeastern 3-1 in the Class 2A Regional semi-finals however, even though they trailed most of the day, Southmont never quit and fought to the very end.
Letter: Resident opposes industrial solar farms
In 1993 we purchased a house west of Parkersburg on not quite four acres. Our home is surrounded by hundreds of acres, all owned by various landowners. In 2022 solar tries to come into the county and we are told that we should have thought of this back when we bought the place.
YSB kicks off Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon week is nation-wide initiative celebrated annually to help raise awareness in the fight to keep the country’s youth drug free. This year the celebration is from Oct. 23-31. On Tuesday, many community leaders were on hand at the Youth Service Bureau for its Red Ribbon Week breakfast.
Commissioners approve giving building to MCECC
Montgomery County Commissioners started the process to gift a building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Community Foundation. The former county office building will be deeded to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. On Monday, Montgomery County Community Foundation Director Kelly Taylor presented commissioners with plans to open a...
Early child learning, care to get boost
Improving early learning and care for children is a top priority for the Montgomery County Community Foundation, local businesses and government officials. On Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners agreed to deed the former county office building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. MCCF Director Kelly Taylor asked...
Safely dispose of prescription drugs
The Montgomery County Harm Reduction Coalition will host the biannual Prescription Drug Takeback event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Courthouse. This unique program provides the opportunity to carefully dispose of unused prescription drugs and over the counter medications. What question...
