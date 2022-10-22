Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. is pleased to announce that Keenan D. Wilson has joined the firm in the practice of law. Wilson grew up in Pittsboro and is a graduate of Tri-West High School. He attended undergrad at Wabash College and Ball State University, graduating with a degree in journalism in 2009. After working in the insurance industry for several years, he attended law school at the IU McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Keenan was a member of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014. Wilson is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Boone County Bar Association and Hendricks County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana, the Northern & Southern Federal Districts of Indiana, and the Seventh Circuit.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO