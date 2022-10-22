ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Special Place 5

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) Commercial real estate is highly speculative. Even career real estate professionals advise that it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Search ends for missing person in Lake Somerville

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have found the body of a man who was reported missing at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin was found Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:40 p.m....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KENS 5

Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD

BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aron Collins, College Station Council Place 1

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) City government has a responsibility to be transparent with its citizens. As a businessperson,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Taking a look at CS Council Places 1 & 2

With early voting in the Nov. 8 starting today, The Eagle takes a look at the contested College Station Place 1 and Place 2 races. Place 1 Councilman Bob Brick is term-limited and cannot run again this year. Place 2 Councilman John Crompton chose not to seek reelection. In College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban

Brazos County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect. Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told commissioners that three of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

