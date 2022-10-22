Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) Commercial real estate is highly speculative. Even career real estate professionals advise that it’s...
KBTX.com
Madisonville residents share love of coffee, community at new downtown coffee shop
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you live in Madisonville or plan to pass through, there’s a new coffee shop and café to add to your list. It’s called A Bushel & A Perk, and it’s a place the entire family can enjoy. Owners Renee and Dan...
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
fox44news.com
Search ends for missing person in Lake Somerville
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have found the body of a man who was reported missing at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin was found Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:40 p.m....
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
Missing swimmer recovered at Lake Somerville, ruled as accidental drowning
Woman's fiance died in accidental Lake Somerville drowning, "[to] turn around and fight those kind of waves, it’s not easy.”
Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting near home
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
KENS 5
Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD
BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
KBTX.com
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road. The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told...
fox44news.com
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aron Collins, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) City government has a responsibility to be transparent with its citizens. As a businessperson,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Taking a look at CS Council Places 1 & 2
With early voting in the Nov. 8 starting today, The Eagle takes a look at the contested College Station Place 1 and Place 2 races. Place 1 Councilman Bob Brick is term-limited and cannot run again this year. Place 2 Councilman John Crompton chose not to seek reelection. In College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban
Brazos County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect. Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told commissioners that three of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a...
Comments / 0