Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
STEVE WARNSTADT: Our ability for self-governance is at risk
The world faces many challenges. One of the lesser noted, but timely, challenges regards national self-governance. The authoritarian trend growing worldwide has an impact beyond any one nation’s borders. Russia recently conducted faux “referenda” in territory they occupy in Ukraine, with results that would have made Saddam Hussein blush....
AP News Summary at 5:01 p.m. EDT
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year. They are waging a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office since a May stroke. Tuesday’s debate could prove to be a decisive moment in a race that represents the best chance this year for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.
WATCH NOW: Storm Lake school teacher James Eliason is focused on education, tax reform in Iowa House District 6 race
James Eliason, the Democratic Party nominee in Iowa House District 6, is looking to unseat five-term incumbent Megan Jones. In a chat with the Journal, he said "The schools are not getting the kind of funding they need."
Mike Franken, Chuck Grassley campaigns tout dueling polls in Senate race
In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mike Franken and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee released dueling polls that suggest different pictures of the race. Following the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finding a 3-point lead by Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, the NRSC released a poll conducted by the Tarrance Group that found Grassley ahead by a larger 11 percentage points, with 53% compared to Franken’s 42%. The poll surveyed 600 Iowa voters by phone.
