NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its first exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, welcoming Samford to Hawkins Field. The Commodores and Bulldogs faced off for 10 innings, playing a set of one four-inning game followed by a pair three-inning contests. Vanderbilt edged Samford in two of the three games, while outscoring the Bulldogs 10-7 on the afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO