Run at ITA Regionals Ends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team wrapped up play at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship on Sunday. In singles, Anessa Lee found herself in a battle with Tennessee’s Elza Tomasek in the semifinals. After dropping the first set, Lee bounced back for a 6-2 win in the second set. In the third, Tomase secured the win with a 6-4 victory.
Dores Conclude Sunday Exhibition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its first exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, welcoming Samford to Hawkins Field. The Commodores and Bulldogs faced off for 10 innings, playing a set of one four-inning game followed by a pair three-inning contests. Vanderbilt edged Samford in two of the three games, while outscoring the Bulldogs 10-7 on the afternoon.
Marching Forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team had one doubles team and one individual in singles advance in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship on Saturday. Marcella Cruz and Sonya Macavei secured an 8-4 win in their quarterfinals doubles match against Louisville’s Andrea DiPalma and Tatiana Simova. The duo will play in the semifinals on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Ticket TWOsDay Deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will launch a pair of ticket deals for Commodore football and men’s basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. CT. The Commodore Combo includes tickets to the Florida (Nov. 19) and Tennessee (Nov. 26) football games for $120 and includes a $30 gift card to Assembly Food Hall in Nashville. The package is available for purchase through Nov. 16, while supplies last.
