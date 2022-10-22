Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
wgxa.tv
Mercer Bears Head Coach Cronic says it's time to "bounce back" after loss to Chattanooga
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mercer Bears went down fighting in Saturday's game against Chattanooga, bringing an end to their streak and adding a loss to their season record, and Coach Drew Cronic calls it a learning experience with the opportunity to look back at what went wrong and adjust accordingly as they prepare to face off against VMI this weekend.
Cleveland, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
localmemphis.com
Tim Howard's daughter is a budding soccer star
Ali Howard is the leading scorer for the nationally-ranked Briarcrest. The Saints compete for a state championship in Chattanooga this week.
WTVC
More memories of Leslie Jordan; classmates kicked off Hollywood career by kicking him out
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Leslie Jordan connected with many people over the course of his life and career. The ones that worked with Jordan when he first started acting on the theater stage say he was a joy to be around. Caroline Johnson is one of those who are proud...
chattanoogacw.com
Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
chattanoogacw.com
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
smliv.com
'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled
A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
utc.edu
Water ways: UTC MPH program raises awareness of preventing children’s exposure to lead poisoning
When Ashley Ellis first came to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as an undergraduate student in the Honors Program in 2017, she planned to major in business. Little did she know that she would gravitate toward the business of water quality. “I first got interested in learning water systems...
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
mymix1041.com
Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening
We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
bbbtv12.com
ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD
Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
