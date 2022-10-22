ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing

Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
ROSENDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties

If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Homemade Scarecrows to be Displayed in Kingston, New York

Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy