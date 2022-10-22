Read full article on original website
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing
Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man. New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York. The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police...
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties
If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
Homemade Scarecrows to be Displayed in Kingston, New York
Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
