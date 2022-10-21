ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Field & Stream

Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear

An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Montana Talks

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

The World’s First Ski-In/Out Luxury Treehouses Are in Montana

I grew up in the country. When I was young, my parents owned 40 acres. Half of the property was farmland and the other half was wooded, with a river as a border on one side. It was an awesome place to grow up. As a child, the woods seemed massive. My two younger brothers and I spend hundreds of hours in the "forest" shooting at squirrels and rabbits with our pellet guns, making earth dams in small streams, and attempting to build a cool tree house.
MONTANA STATE
gripped.com

Looking for a Squamish 5.13 Crack to Project? Here’s the Newest

Stu Smith has added a hard new route to the Bulletheads North, an area that is home to some classic Squamish routes, such as Eurasian Eyes 5.13b and Wild Turkey 5.11a. The crack climb had been attempted, but was abandoned years ago. It’s located at the top of the gulley separating the Bulletheads from the Tantalus Wall. For gear, Smith used a blue Totem to a Black Diamond number three.
gripped.com

Here’s Who’s Competing at the First-Ever Multi-Pitch Comp

The Red Bull Dual Ascent is the first-ever head-to-head climbing competition on artificial multi-pitch routes featuring teams of world-class athletes across various climbing disciplines. The event takes place between Oct. 26 to 29, 2022 on the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland’s Ascona-Locarno region, presenting a whole new challenge in the world of climbing.
outsidemagazine

Emergency Winter Shelter Tips from an ‘Alone’ Contestant

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Ideally, you never need the contents of this article. The best way to survive an unplanned night in the wilderness is to avoid getting yourself in that situation in the first place. That said, it’s always smart to have a plan for a worst-case scenario.
COLORADO STATE
gripped.com

Seb Bouin Makes Rare Repeat of Jumbo Love 5.15b

Seb Bouin has made the fourth ascent of Jumbo Love 5.15b on Clark Mountain in California. “This king line has attracted me for a long time,” said Bouin. “It was a true inspiration to see the footage of Chris Sharma on it.”. When Sharma redpointed it in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gripped.com

V17 Repeat, Heathen Maiden, Hard Sends and Access Alert

Some weeks are busier than others in the world of climbing, and a lot went down over the past few days. From climbers sending hard lines to access issues in Australia, here’s a rundown of some big news in climbing. Access is threatened at Point Perpendicular in Australia, a...
COLORADO STATE
gripped.com

Toshiyuki Yamada Speeds Up Himalayan Peak

Toshiyuki Yamada, who is often based in the Canadian Rockies, nearly broke the speed record on Ama Dablam when he raced to the summit on Oct. 22. From base camp, it took him only five hours and 42 to reach the top of the 6,812-metre peak, and a total of nine hours and 32 minutes from base camp to base camp. He climbed via the southwest ridge, which gives 2,3000 metres of vertical gain over 15 kilometre.
gripped.com

Japan Dominates as World Cup Season Comes to an End

The 2022 IFSC World Cup season came to an end in Morioka, Japan, this weekend with Team Japan taking both gold medals in the combined Boulder and Lead event. For men, Tomoa Narasaki took gold, which capped a big month of wins, including those at the Asian Championships in South Korea. “It’s been definitely a tough round, but I’m glad I have won the first-ever World Cup medal in this format,” said Narasaki. “To be honest, this morning I didn’t really feel like having two rounds on the same day, but I kept my focus and gave my best.” Ogata Yoshiyuki took silver and Fuiji Kokoro won bronze to complete Japan’s podium sweep.
tourcounsel.com

Yukon River: Overview and Characteristic (with Map & Photos)

The Yukon is a river in northwestern Canada and the United States that flows into the Bering Sea. The length of the river is 3190 km, the area of ​​the drainage basin is 832.7 thousand km². The annual runoff is 202.7 km³. Etymology. The word "Yukon"...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy