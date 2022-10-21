Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
This Missouri River Named Most Scenic Canoe Trip in America
Sometimes it's hard to appreciate something when you grew up with it practically in your own backyard. That's the case for a Missouri river that was just named the most scenic canoe trip you can take in America. The Travel is a major website for...well, travel. Duh. They just shared...
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
iheart.com
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear
An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
The World’s First Ski-In/Out Luxury Treehouses Are in Montana
I grew up in the country. When I was young, my parents owned 40 acres. Half of the property was farmland and the other half was wooded, with a river as a border on one side. It was an awesome place to grow up. As a child, the woods seemed massive. My two younger brothers and I spend hundreds of hours in the "forest" shooting at squirrels and rabbits with our pellet guns, making earth dams in small streams, and attempting to build a cool tree house.
gripped.com
Looking for a Squamish 5.13 Crack to Project? Here’s the Newest
Stu Smith has added a hard new route to the Bulletheads North, an area that is home to some classic Squamish routes, such as Eurasian Eyes 5.13b and Wild Turkey 5.11a. The crack climb had been attempted, but was abandoned years ago. It’s located at the top of the gulley separating the Bulletheads from the Tantalus Wall. For gear, Smith used a blue Totem to a Black Diamond number three.
gripped.com
Here’s Who’s Competing at the First-Ever Multi-Pitch Comp
The Red Bull Dual Ascent is the first-ever head-to-head climbing competition on artificial multi-pitch routes featuring teams of world-class athletes across various climbing disciplines. The event takes place between Oct. 26 to 29, 2022 on the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland’s Ascona-Locarno region, presenting a whole new challenge in the world of climbing.
Emergency Winter Shelter Tips from an ‘Alone’ Contestant
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Ideally, you never need the contents of this article. The best way to survive an unplanned night in the wilderness is to avoid getting yourself in that situation in the first place. That said, it’s always smart to have a plan for a worst-case scenario.
gripped.com
Seb Bouin Makes Rare Repeat of Jumbo Love 5.15b
Seb Bouin has made the fourth ascent of Jumbo Love 5.15b on Clark Mountain in California. “This king line has attracted me for a long time,” said Bouin. “It was a true inspiration to see the footage of Chris Sharma on it.”. When Sharma redpointed it in...
gripped.com
V17 Repeat, Heathen Maiden, Hard Sends and Access Alert
Some weeks are busier than others in the world of climbing, and a lot went down over the past few days. From climbers sending hard lines to access issues in Australia, here’s a rundown of some big news in climbing. Access is threatened at Point Perpendicular in Australia, a...
gripped.com
Toshiyuki Yamada Speeds Up Himalayan Peak
Toshiyuki Yamada, who is often based in the Canadian Rockies, nearly broke the speed record on Ama Dablam when he raced to the summit on Oct. 22. From base camp, it took him only five hours and 42 to reach the top of the 6,812-metre peak, and a total of nine hours and 32 minutes from base camp to base camp. He climbed via the southwest ridge, which gives 2,3000 metres of vertical gain over 15 kilometre.
gripped.com
Japan Dominates as World Cup Season Comes to an End
The 2022 IFSC World Cup season came to an end in Morioka, Japan, this weekend with Team Japan taking both gold medals in the combined Boulder and Lead event. For men, Tomoa Narasaki took gold, which capped a big month of wins, including those at the Asian Championships in South Korea. “It’s been definitely a tough round, but I’m glad I have won the first-ever World Cup medal in this format,” said Narasaki. “To be honest, this morning I didn’t really feel like having two rounds on the same day, but I kept my focus and gave my best.” Ogata Yoshiyuki took silver and Fuiji Kokoro won bronze to complete Japan’s podium sweep.
tourcounsel.com
Yukon River: Overview and Characteristic (with Map & Photos)
The Yukon is a river in northwestern Canada and the United States that flows into the Bering Sea. The length of the river is 3190 km, the area of the drainage basin is 832.7 thousand km². The annual runoff is 202.7 km³. Etymology. The word "Yukon"...
Comments / 0