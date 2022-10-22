Read full article on original website
The Bats Were Hot in Alabama’s 17-0 Victory Over Copiah-Lincoln
Alabama softball returned to Rhoads Stadium for a doubleheader exhibition against Copiah-Lincoln on Sunday. The Tide entered week two of fall softball after shutting out Georgia Tech twice last Saturday. Alabama proved its dominance again this week with a pair of 2-0 and 17-0 victories over the Wolfpack. Game one...
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game
Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
Week 10 West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Week 10 of high school football in West Alabama featured the final region games of the regular season and playoff pairings began to take shape. Here’s a look at what happened under the Friday Night Lights:
Will Rogers is a Class Act
Mississippi State got absolutely walloped in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a Crimson Tide team seeking to bounce back after its loss to Tennessee. Mike Leach's air raid offense was all but entirely shut down as the Bulldogs failed to score any points until the final 20 seconds of the game, their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
What You Need to Know About Tide Hoops’ Gonzaga “Rematch”
Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
The Bulldogs’ Recent History of Being Alabama’s Bounce-Back Game
Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
Alabama Freshman Wide Receiver Shazz Preston Shares A Moment With His Brother
The Preston brothers shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State last night. Alabama football freshman wide receiver Shazz Preston has an older brother named Shawn Preston, who is a senior safety that plays for Mississippi State. When Shawn noticed that his little brother was in...
Pat McAfee Takes Issue with Saban’s Burton Decision
After the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in week seven, video circulated from fans at Neyland Stadium that appeared to show Jermaine Burton strike a female Tennessee fan. Another video showed him knocking the phone out of another fan's hands. Speculation ran amuck all week about whether or...
Evan Neal Injured Against Jaguars
Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
Alabama Penalized Much Less Against Mississippi State
Alabama played a much improved game on Saturday against Mississippi State en route to a 30-6 win over the Bulldogs. One area that has garnered a lot of attention this season is penalties. Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Alabama led the FBS in total penalties, having been flagged a ludicrous 66 times over its first seven games. The Crimson Tide was averaging a whopping 9.43 penalties per game for a total of 79.86 yards. The penalty yardage per game mark was just low enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the FBS basement in that statistic, but Alabama still ranked a lowly No. 128 out of 131 FBS teams.
