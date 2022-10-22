ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends

By KEN MORITSUGU
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paDEj_0iiarLPn00

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader.

The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that set the national agenda for the coming five years.

The text of the amendment was not immediately released, but before its approval an announcer read out the reasoning behind it, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments in strengthening the military and the economy and reinforcing the party’s authority.

Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the revision “sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party's overall leadership.”

At the previous congress in 2017, the party elevated Xi's status by enshrining his ideas — known as “Xi Jinping Thought” — in its charter.

The roughly 2,000 delegates — wearing blue surgical masks under China's strict zero-COVID policy — also formally elected a new Central Committee of 205 members to govern the party for the next five years, state media said. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled Sunday.

Foreign media were not allowed into the first part of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place, at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

Police were stationed along major roads, with bright red-clad neighborhood watch workers at regular intervals in between, to keep an eye out for any potential disruptions.

An individual caught authorities by surprise last week by unfurling banners from an overpass in Beijing that called for Xi's removal and attacked his government's tough pandemic restrictions.

A report read by Xi at the opening session of the congress a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.

Xi has emerged during his first decade in power as one of China's most powerful leaders in modern times, rivaling Mao Zedong, who founded the communist state in 1949 and led the country for a quarter-century.

An expected third five-year term as party leader would break an unofficial two-term limit that was instituted to try to prevent the excesses of Mao's one-person rule, notably the tumultuous 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, under which Xi suffered as a youth.

Xi has put loyalists in key positions and taken personal charge of policy working groups. In contrast, factions within the party discussed ideas internally under his two immediate predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, said Ho-fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University.

“Right now, you don’t really see a lot of internal party debates about these different policies and there is only one voice there,” he said.

____

Associated Press writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
KRMG

US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

TOKYO — (AP) — Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive." Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister on Wednesday unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes. A question mark remains over whether the plan approved by the Cabinet...
KRMG

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account.
KRMG

US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings

Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding, which congressional leaders called a "historic and joyous milestone." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — For the first time in New Zealand's history, a majority of lawmakers are women. Soraya Peke-Mason from the liberal Labour Party was sworn in to Parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, it has tipped the balance in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.
KRMG

Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election

UMM AL FAHM, Israel — (AP) — The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's noisy politics. Yet in the upcoming parliament election, they could hold the key to breaking an entrenched political deadlock. Israelis vote Tuesday for the fifth...
KRMG

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
KRMG

Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That's largely due to the Balkan country's generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing.
KRMG

At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

NEW YORK — (AP) — As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump. Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. But the Republican former...
KRMG

EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the Inflation Reduction Act...
KRMG

UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking 'catastrophic toll'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday that the political, human rights and humanitarian crisis in the military-ruled Southeast Asian nation is deepening and taking “a catastrophic toll on the people.”. Noeleen Heyzer told the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee...
KRMG

Witnesses: Drone strikes in Ethiopia's Oromia kill civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Witnesses tell The Associated Press that drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region killed several dozen civilians last week. The attacks in strongholds of the rebel Oromo Liberation Army came amid intensified fighting between federal forces and the outlawed group. “I lost three...
The Guardian

Suella Braverman: five controversial statements from home secretary

With a tenure of just 43 days, the enforced resignation of Suella Braverman made her the shortest-serving home secretary in nearly 200 years. But after just one week in the wilderness, the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has restored her to the post, raising howls of indignation from opposition MPs and human rights campaigners. They point to the various controversies she stirred in just a few weeks before she had to quit.
KRMG

Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney gained. Oil prices declined. Wall...
KRMG

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It's a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy