kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
KELOLAND TV
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash Monday in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died after a car crash in Rapid City. Rapid City Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Catron Boulevard and Black Hills Boulevard Monday evening. Reports say that the driver of a maroon vehicle was...
KEVN
2022 Sturgis post-rally summit shows demographic shifts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
KEVN
Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
KEVN
Mostly dry for the rest of this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be mostly dry for the rest of this week with only some light sprinkles and flurries here and there. Temperatures tonight will be chilly once again with much of our area dropping into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 50s, but it won’t be as windy. By the weekend and Halloween, highs could be in the lower 60s.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
KELOLAND TV
Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
KEVN
Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole. Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.
KEVN
Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for September
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gaming revenue in Deadwood was down in September, despite an uptick the month before. Last month’s gaming handle was down 5.37%, with the slot machine handle down by 6.07% . While gaming numbers might be down, sports wagering has increased by 60.49% when compared to September 2021 numbers, the inaugural month of sports wagering.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
Discrimination case in court
On the Monday edition of the ICT Newscast, Tesla is partnering with a tribal nation for a second time. A new curriculum teaches the histories and cultures of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. A Rapid City hotel ban on Native patrons lands in court
KEVN
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
KEVN
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
