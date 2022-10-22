Read full article on original website
Harper gets World Series moment while Trout’s wait continues
Bryce Harper and Mike Trout both came to the big leagues in the early 2010s and have grown from teenage sensations to mature superstars. Now Harper has had his big postseason moment, clubbing a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to send the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Meanwhile, Trout’s wait continues. Harper’s recent success magnifies how little team success and postseason baseball Trout has seen. Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have reached the postseason just once during his 12-year career, back in 2014.
Padres would like to have Soto ‘for many years to come’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year. They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the NL Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, three wins shy of the World Series. General manager A.J. Preller says the team will begin exploring the possibility of a multiyear contract for the 24-year-old Soto.
Joel Embiid tries to put early foot, hand woes behind him
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has been slowed early by the effects of lingering injuries. He suffered in the offseason from plantar fasciitis. The foot woes slowed Embiid to the point where he was essentially sidelined headed into training camp. Embiid has played banged-up for the bulk of his NBA career. He suffered a right orbital fracture and concussion in last season’s playoffs. He had offseason surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb suffered in the playoffs and a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Embiid says the injuries have affected the way he’s handled the ball this season.
Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion and among the top players in the world. Put a baseball bat in his hands, and it’s a different story. One of his highlights this year was taking part in batting practice right before the Major League Baseball lockout ended. He struck out on three pitches. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. Thomas had no chance. He calls it one of the coolest memories of the year. Elsewhere in golf, the PGA Tour says top players are now allowed to miss one of its new elevated events and still collect their bonus from the Player Impact Program.
Knights’ Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the NHL record for consecutive games played. Kessel took the ice on the opening shift for Vegas at San Jose for his 990th consecutive game played. Kessel has matched defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played at 989 the previous at home against Toronto.
AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys are giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has one start in the five games he has played. Dallas is the fourth club for Hankins in 10 seasons.
Mac Jones’ interception vs. Bears appeared to deflect off ESPN SkyCam wire
The Bruins defeated the Stars 3-1 on Tuesday. Boston will be back on Thursday (7 p.m.) to play the Red Wings at TD Garden. The Celtics are off until a Friday matchup at home against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. An interception with a (slight) SkyCam assist: As it turns...
NFL says game officials were not seeking player’s autograph
The NFL says the two game officials seen in a video interacting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans were not asking for the wide receiver’s autograph. Following the Bucs loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick filmed the two officials in the stadium tunnel appearing to hand Evans a pen and paper. Evans momentarily stopped and scribbled something down.
Mahomes keeps turning double-digit deficits into wins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. The Chiefs have won 12 of 17 games since the start of 2019 with Mahomes at quarterback after falling behind by at least 10 points, including all three games in the 2019 postseason.
Giannis puts muscle into this midweek parlay
We might not be able to do any more standard parlays in baseball, but that doesn't mean we can't combine an NBA and NHL game. The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to lose, and even against a team with superstar talent like the Brooklyn Nets, we're still going to take the Bucks. And with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers squaring off Wednesday night, expect a close game. Not just because they're rivals, but because both have been really bad as of late. So, we're going to take the underdog Rangers +1.5 on the spread to complete our parlay.
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
