Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies’ win over the Brooklyn Nets
Ja Morant led the way on Wednesday for the Memphis Grizzlies with 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Even his opponents praised the Memphis guard’s performance after the game with Nets star forward Kevin Durant saying that Morant is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.”
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out the previous game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting. Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19.
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111. The Pelicans entered the game missing three starters because of injuries. Brandon Ingram was out with a concussion and Zion Williamson had a hip bruise while Herb Jones had a hyperextended knee. Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists. Devonte Graham added 14 points. Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.
Joel Embiid tries to put early foot, hand woes behind him
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has been slowed early by the effects of lingering injuries. He suffered in the offseason from plantar fasciitis. The foot woes slowed Embiid to the point where he was essentially sidelined headed into training camp. Embiid has played banged-up for the bulk of his NBA career. He suffered a right orbital fracture and concussion in last season’s playoffs. He had offseason surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb suffered in the playoffs and a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Embiid says the injuries have affected the way he’s handled the ball this season.
More WNBA players to play in AU basketball league this year
Athletes Unlimited basketball league returns for a second season playing its games in Dallas next year. There are 15 players already signed with significant WNBA experience including Lexie Brown and Natasha Cloud, who both finished in the top four last season. WNBA rookies NaLyssa Smith and Naz Hillmon also signed on for the upcoming season. So far 21 of the 44 players in the league are returning from last season.
Two players ejected in scuffle between Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat’s 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors was almost the secondary story from a game that was stopped for several minutes after a scuffle between Miami’s Caleb Martin and Toronto’s Christian Koloko. After scrapping for a rebound midway through the third quarter, Martin was whistled...
