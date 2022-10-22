Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Coaches Name 8 Players of the Week After Win Over MS St.
The Crimson Tide blew away Mississippi State with a 30-6 win on Saturday. The coaching staff named eight players of the week to highlight after this win. Ja'Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To'oTo'o on defense; and Emmanual Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all highlighted for their excellent efforts.
Eli Ricks Named the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week
In his first game starting for the Tide, Eli Ricks was named as the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week. In Alabama's week 8 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ricks was incredible. According to PFF, Ricks only allowed 1 completion on 10 targets including 5 pass deflections. Coming into...
The Bats Were Hot in Alabama’s 17-0 Victory Over Copiah-Lincoln
Alabama softball returned to Rhoads Stadium for a doubleheader exhibition against Copiah-Lincoln on Sunday. The Tide entered week two of fall softball after shutting out Georgia Tech twice last Saturday. Alabama proved its dominance again this week with a pair of 2-0 and 17-0 victories over the Wolfpack. Game one...
Alabama DB Wins Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
After a rough performance in Alabama's 52-49 loss to Tennessee, Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams turned things around against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Senior Bowl recognized Hellams as the Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bulldogs. He recorded 12 tackles, two pass breakups, a sack and a tackle for loss in Alabama's 30-6 win.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game
Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
Evan Neal Injured Against Jaguars
Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
Week 10 West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Week 10 of high school football in West Alabama featured the final region games of the regular season and playoff pairings began to take shape. Here’s a look at what happened under the Friday Night Lights:
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Will Rogers is a Class Act
Mississippi State got absolutely walloped in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a Crimson Tide team seeking to bounce back after its loss to Tennessee. Mike Leach's air raid offense was all but entirely shut down as the Bulldogs failed to score any points until the final 20 seconds of the game, their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
Top 2024 Tide Target Reclassifies to 2023
Over the last few years, we are seeing a growing trend in college football recruiting where a top five player reclassifies and graduates a year early. 2022 No. 1 overall recruit QB Quinn Ewers who reclassed to 2021 and enrolled at Ohio State before transferring back home and is now the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. 2023 top five recruit LT Overton from Milton, Georgia reclassified to the 2022 class and is now a starting defensive lineman for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
Pat McAfee Takes Issue with Saban’s Burton Decision
After the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in week seven, video circulated from fans at Neyland Stadium that appeared to show Jermaine Burton strike a female Tennessee fan. Another video showed him knocking the phone out of another fan's hands. Speculation ran amuck all week about whether or...
The Bulldogs’ Recent History of Being Alabama’s Bounce-Back Game
Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0