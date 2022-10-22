NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Yale coed sailing team will compete at the Atlantic Coast Championships, hosted by the Coast Guard Academy this weekend. The Yale Bulldogs are headed to the Atlantic Coast Championship this weekend, the main championship event of the fall season. Saturday's forecast features a light southerly breeze that will build slowly to around eight knots over the course of the day. Sunday will bring an entirely new wind profile with a northeasterly breeze of ten to eighteen knots. This means the team will likely sail in a range of conditions over the course of the two days. Starting in the A division will be skipper Jack Egan '25 with crew Catherine Webb '23. The B division will likely start out with skipper Carmen Cowles '25 and crew. The Bulldogs are prepared for a range of conditions and look forward to putting their practice to the test.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO