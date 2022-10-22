ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team fell to Harvard, 2-1, at Reese Stadium. With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 6-4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Ivy, while the Crimson improved to 7-4-3 overall and 1-1-2 in the Ivy. How It Happened. The Crimson had a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Booker's Strike Lifts Bulldogs to Victory Over Penn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Laila Booker first half goal, the Yale women's soccer team took down Pennsylvania, 1-0, at Reese Stadium. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 6-5-3 overall and 2-1-2 in the Ivy league, while the Quakers fell to 3-4-7 overall and 0-3-2 in the Ivy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Senior Day Thriller! Yale Tops No. 24 Penn 3-2 in OT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Field Hockey Class of 2022 got a memorable send-off Saturday on Senior Day at Johnson Field, as the Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit for a 3-2 win vs. Penn in overtime. Fittingly, the seniors played a key role in the victory. Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Wrap Up Play at ITA Super Regionals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Yale men's tennis team wrapped up play at the ITA Super Regionals on Saturday. In singles, Michael Sun, who had won his first-round match, fell in the round of 16 to Dartmouth's Hikaru Takeda in three sets. The two split the first two sets, and Takeda won the deciding set 6-3. In doubles, Sun and partner Theo Dean lost to Penn's Edoardo and Kevin Zhu 8-4 in the quarterfinals.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs to Compete at Atlantic Coast Championships

NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Yale coed sailing team will compete at the Atlantic Coast Championships, hosted by the Coast Guard Academy this weekend. The Yale Bulldogs are headed to the Atlantic Coast Championship this weekend, the main championship event of the fall season. Saturday's forecast features a light southerly breeze that will build slowly to around eight knots over the course of the day. Sunday will bring an entirely new wind profile with a northeasterly breeze of ten to eighteen knots. This means the team will likely sail in a range of conditions over the course of the two days. Starting in the A division will be skipper Jack Egan '25 with crew Catherine Webb '23. The B division will likely start out with skipper Carmen Cowles '25 and crew. The Bulldogs are prepared for a range of conditions and look forward to putting their practice to the test.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Sun Wins in Singles & Doubles on Opening Day of ITA Super Regionals

It was a strong start for Michael Sun on the opening day of the ITA Super Regionals at Harvard. Sun knocked off Harvard's Daniel Milavsky 6-2, 7-6 in round of 32 singles action and then teamed up with Theo Dean to post an 8-4 doubles victory over Monmouth's Niels van Noord and Charlie Penman.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy