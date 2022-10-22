ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

McFarland volleyball gets regional wins over Clinton and Edgerton

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 4 days ago

The Spartans, the three seed, defeated sixth-seeded Edgerton, in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-13, 25-17) on Thursday, October 20 at McFarland High School.

Junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp recorded 10 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Junior outside hitter Taylor Faust had 15 digs, while senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios recorded 14 digs. Junior setter Ava Dean had 27 assists and five digs.

McFarland (32-5) faces the second seed, Lakeside Lutheran (28-11), at 7 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran High School on Saturday, October 22.

McFarland 3, Clinton 0

The three-seeded McFarland Spartans rolled past Clinton, the 14th seed, in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-10, 25-8) on Tuesday, October 18.

Senior middle blocker Gwen Crull recorded nine kills, while junior outside hitter Lucia Matenaer had seven and sophomore outside hitter Julia Ackley recorded six kills. Junior setter Ava Dean served seven aces, recorded 23 assists and had 11 digs.

McFarland, WI
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889.

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

