Rocky looks to bounce back in crucial game against Montana Tech
BILLINGS- Things did not go as planned for Rocky football last Saturday when they were shutout by Carroll, 24-0 in Helena. As a result, the Battlin' Bears fell ten spots in the national poll from #14 to #24. One thing is for sure, there's no weeks off in the Frontier Conference. This Saturday, Rocky returns to Billings to host #23 Montana Tech, a team they beat 28-20 earlier this season in Butte.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
Big Sky Notebook: Conference teams make history, Montana State's Tommy Mellott honored
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday set a program record for consecutive home wins (17). The “first time ever” and “first time since” factoids hardly stopped there for Big Sky Conference teams in Week 8. Montana...
Scoreboard: Montana high school volleyball standings
Rankings: 1, Billings West 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior 42, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 29; 4, Bozeman Gallatin 14; Helena 10. Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Belgrade. High school standings. Eastern AA. Billings West; 12-1; 22-1 Billings Senior; 11-2; 20-3 Great Falls CMR; 9-4; 19-4.
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
State Cross Country newcomers stole the spotlight in Class A
MISSOULA - Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease and Billings Central's Greyson Piseno proved experience isn't everything on Saturday at the State XC Meet in Missoula. The pair of Class A runners both claimed individual state titles at their first state meet over the weekend. Brightwings-Pease claimed the crown as an eighth grader,...
Rocky sweeps Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards
WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday. Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners. With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Downtown Trick-or-Treating returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Trick-or-Treating returns to downtown Bozeman this Halloween. Over 150 businesses will participate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Families are invited to join the brisk outdoors and gather some goodies downtown.
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless
BILLINGS, MT: Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction in downtown and will offer new services from next year upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
As snow storms near, Billings gear shop and National Weather Service offer tips
While Billings is still waiting on our major snowstorms, these experts say it is important to be prepared now. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
