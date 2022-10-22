ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Rocky looks to bounce back in crucial game against Montana Tech

BILLINGS- Things did not go as planned for Rocky football last Saturday when they were shutout by Carroll, 24-0 in Helena. As a result, the Battlin' Bears fell ten spots in the national poll from #14 to #24. One thing is for sure, there's no weeks off in the Frontier Conference. This Saturday, Rocky returns to Billings to host #23 Montana Tech, a team they beat 28-20 earlier this season in Butte.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Scoreboard: Montana high school volleyball standings

Rankings: 1, Billings West 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior 42, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 29; 4, Bozeman Gallatin 14; Helena 10. Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Belgrade. High school standings. Eastern AA. Billings West; 12-1; 22-1 Billings Senior; 11-2; 20-3 Great Falls CMR; 9-4; 19-4.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

State Cross Country newcomers stole the spotlight in Class A

MISSOULA - Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease and Billings Central's Greyson Piseno proved experience isn't everything on Saturday at the State XC Meet in Missoula. The pair of Class A runners both claimed individual state titles at their first state meet over the weekend. Brightwings-Pease claimed the crown as an eighth grader,...
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Rocky sweeps Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards

WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday. Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners. With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Downtown Trick-or-Treating returns to Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Trick-or-Treating returns to downtown Bozeman this Halloween. Over 150 businesses will participate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Families are invited to join the brisk outdoors and gather some goodies downtown.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless

BILLINGS, MT: Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction in downtown and will offer new services from next year upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT

