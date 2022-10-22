ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seneca, Mo. Fire open new fire station, money donated from Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Okla. helped to finish the project

SENECA, Mo. – The little town that lies right along the Missouri/Oklahoma line have worked since 2015 to build a new fire station in town.  And Monday evening, October 24, 2022 was the Grand Opening of Station No.1. Seneca Fire Chief Tyler Crowe shares with the crowd gathered, “In 2015 the Montgomery Family donated the land for us to build.” ...
SENECA, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds

KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
JOPLIN, MO
Evan Crosby

What is the Joplin Spook Light?

Joplin, Mo. - Around Halloween, many people tend to become more interested in hearing spooky tales and stories about mysterious folklore. One such mystery, the Joplin Spook Light, is located on the western foothills of the Ozark Mountains in far Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma -- just south of Joplin, near the small community of Hornet, Mo. The mysterious ball of light, that often appears to be flickering or even dancing, has reportedly been seen by residents and visitors in the region since the 1800s.
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fires in the Four-States, law enforcement

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. –The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian. According to the crash report, the incident occurred off of Northwest Liberty Road in Cherokee County at around 11:00 A.M. on October 22. Click here to read more about this story.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO

