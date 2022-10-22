ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament

RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
RIVERTON, KS
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fires in the Four-States, law enforcement

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. –The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian. According to the crash report, the incident occurred off of Northwest Liberty Road in Cherokee County at around 11:00 A.M. on October 22. Click here to read more about this story.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Man hit and killed by car in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
Salina Post

KHP: Riderless tractor struck, killed Kansas man

CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Saturday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a driverless Alis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevy 1500 and a pedestrian identified as 73-year-old Joseph M. Carlson of Cherokee, Kansas, at 2715 NW Liberty Road.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driverless tractor killed a Cherokee County man over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to 2715 NW Liberty Rd. in Cherokee Co. with reports of a fatality accident. When...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were able to track her down to a hotel in Indiana thanks to vigilant employees.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

