Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs
COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament
RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
News To Know: fires in the Four-States, law enforcement
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. –The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian. According to the crash report, the incident occurred off of Northwest Liberty Road in Cherokee County at around 11:00 A.M. on October 22. Click here to read more about this story.
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
McDonald County woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were able to track her down to a hotel in Indiana thanks to vigilant employees.
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
