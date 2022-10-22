ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville bank sponsoring food drive

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank is hosting a food drive Monday through Nov. 4 to benefit Jacksonville's food pantry. Anyone can drop off non-perishable food items or canned good items at the bank, 1342 S. Main St., and can also register to win a gift basket.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy