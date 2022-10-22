Read full article on original website
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
whbc.com
Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs
Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
OHSAA Division II football playoffs preview: Archbishop Hoban, Avon poised for runs to Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For four of the last five years, Avon and Archbishop Hoban have met in the state semifinals. That could happen again, or the OHSAA could revamp its semifinal matchups, should both make it to Thanksgiving weekend. Avon seeks a sixth straight state semifinal run, looking for its first berth in a state championship since 2011. Hoban has become Northeast Ohio’s most decorated program of the last decade, winning five state crowns since 2015.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football
What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
Week 10 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 10 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sam Brucchieri, Westlake: The sophomore quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes...
OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
Meet Sean Wallace: A die-hard Cleveland baseball fan who has never lived here
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No Cleveland fan has the market cornered on disappointment when it comes to losses, but for Sean Wallace, the postseason loss to the Yankees was tough to take. Wallace, 56, has suffered through, exalted with and become exasperated over Cleveland baseball for five decades. He’s been...
Building an All-Ohio defense from the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals
OHIO FOOTBALL CENTRAL -- It’s a special crossover edition of Strictly Stripes and Orange and Brown Talk as Cincinnati Bengals writers and Cleveland Browns writers combine in this podcast episode to share their expertise and to debate, discuss and choose an 11-man All-Ohio defense from the two teams combined. There is a punter and kicker chosen in this episode as well, so that’s 13 members of either the Browns or Bengals creating an all-state team.
Forgotten Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 1956, renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost was commissioned to create the 15-piece “Time & Space” from steel rods and aluminum, hung above Hopkins International Airport’s new entryway as an homage to the way early travelers used the stars to navigate.
Browns need to go back to drawing board: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns (2-5) lick the wounds of a tough loss to the Ravens, they must prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against another strong division opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The Browns mantra since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were hired has been for the Browns to be ‘smart, tough, accountable.’ That is how the team played that first year when they made it to the playoffs and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
3 things to watch as the Browns prepare to face the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will face the Bengals on Halloween night, with Cleveland looking to avoid its fifth straight loss. As the Browns get ready for another division game that could greatly alter their trajectory of the season -- after all, losing to both the Bengals and Ravens in back-to-back weeks and falling to 2-6 would make a turnaround in the standings that much more unlikely -- here are three things to watch and think about prior to the matchup.
Why the Browns need Kareem Hunt now more than ever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two years ago, Kevin Stefanski found something in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They were better apart then together, it seemed, as the first-year head coach leaned on his strong rushing attack and spent parts of games pounding teams with one and then the other. It was a formula for success.
12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; charges pending
A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.
Be on the lookout -- it’s that spooky time of year: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- In case you couldn’t tell by all the spooky decorations, pumpkins and other holiday trappings, Halloween is just around the corner -- literally. Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, Independence and Seven Hills.
