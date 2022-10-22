ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs

Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA Division II football playoffs preview: Archbishop Hoban, Avon poised for runs to Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For four of the last five years, Avon and Archbishop Hoban have met in the state semifinals. That could happen again, or the OHSAA could revamp its semifinal matchups, should both make it to Thanksgiving weekend. Avon seeks a sixth straight state semifinal run, looking for its first berth in a state championship since 2011. Hoban has become Northeast Ohio’s most decorated program of the last decade, winning five state crowns since 2015.
AVON, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football

What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team

We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Building an All-Ohio defense from the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals

OHIO FOOTBALL CENTRAL -- It’s a special crossover edition of Strictly Stripes and Orange and Brown Talk as Cincinnati Bengals writers and Cleveland Browns writers combine in this podcast episode to share their expertise and to debate, discuss and choose an 11-man All-Ohio defense from the two teams combined. There is a punter and kicker chosen in this episode as well, so that’s 13 members of either the Browns or Bengals creating an all-state team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Forgotten Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 1956, renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost was commissioned to create the 15-piece “Time & Space” from steel rods and aluminum, hung above Hopkins International Airport’s new entryway as an homage to the way early travelers used the stars to navigate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns need to go back to drawing board: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns (2-5) lick the wounds of a tough loss to the Ravens, they must prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against another strong division opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The Browns mantra since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were hired has been for the Browns to be ‘smart, tough, accountable.’ That is how the team played that first year when they made it to the playoffs and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 things to watch as the Browns prepare to face the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will face the Bengals on Halloween night, with Cleveland looking to avoid its fifth straight loss. As the Browns get ready for another division game that could greatly alter their trajectory of the season -- after all, losing to both the Bengals and Ravens in back-to-back weeks and falling to 2-6 would make a turnaround in the standings that much more unlikely -- here are three things to watch and think about prior to the matchup.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Browns need Kareem Hunt now more than ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two years ago, Kevin Stefanski found something in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They were better apart then together, it seemed, as the first-year head coach leaned on his strong rushing attack and spent parts of games pounding teams with one and then the other. It was a formula for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy