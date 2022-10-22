CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will face the Bengals on Halloween night, with Cleveland looking to avoid its fifth straight loss. As the Browns get ready for another division game that could greatly alter their trajectory of the season -- after all, losing to both the Bengals and Ravens in back-to-back weeks and falling to 2-6 would make a turnaround in the standings that much more unlikely -- here are three things to watch and think about prior to the matchup.

