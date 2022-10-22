Read full article on original website
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss “PJ” Woodland likes basketball but he loves football. “Just the game, I love the game,” said Woodland, a junior defensive back and wide receiver for the Oak Grove Warriors. “Growing up and always playing football.”. That’s why when his high school...
8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has reached eight wins for a second straight season - a mark of consistency that didn’t just magically happen overnight. Head coach Steve Buckley has been building this program for years and said it all starts with recruiting and support from the administration.
‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field. “Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
Pearl River CC clinches winning football season
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College. With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since...
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
Laurel, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel. The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joe Paul, Ph.D., will serve as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. The decision came after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the new institution president and voted to appoint Paul, who is currently serving as interim president of the university.
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster.
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
Forrest County Sheriff's office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?.
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is set to react to the Office of the Attorney General's statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July.
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster.
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
