ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup result: Highlights and analysis as Kiwis run riot in SCG demolition job

By Joshua Mayne
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India

Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy