Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup result: Highlights and analysis as Kiwis run riot in SCG demolition job

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
New Zealand vs Afghanistan abandoned: Melbourne weather rears its ugly head as T20 World Cup clash called off
New Zealand have been dealt a blow in their T20 World Cup campaign, with the match against Afghanistan abandoned without play on Wednesday night. After the clash between Ireland and England ended early due to rainfall at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the second match of the double-header never got underway due to the weather.
Sporting News
Papua New Guinea set their sights on glory at the RLWC: ‘One day we’d like to win it for our people’
Papua New Guinea kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages at the Rugby League World Cup alive, thanks to a powerful second half against the Cook Islands to claim a hard-fought 32-16 win. The Kumuls must now defeat Wales to book a spot in the quarter-finals, which will most...
Sporting News
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India
Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
Photos: Final solar eclipse of 2022 takes bite out of the sun
Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.
Comments / 0