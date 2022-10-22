Read full article on original website
RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week. 10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather). Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also...
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Road Safety Coalition start second ‘First Responder Life Saving Equipment Initiative’
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17. According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week. When questioned the girl...
Major crash on 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
OHS Student arrested for threats made last week
OHS student arrested following threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke. The student was arrested today for the […]
New entertainment district planned for downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Updates to a proposed entertainment district were discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting. The entertainment district would be around Centennial Park and spread through Big Spring Street and Main Street. More open space would be provided for the city to hold events such as festivals,...
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
Family Friendly Halloween Events Happing This Week In Midland
It's almost Halloween everyone! Do you have your costumes all ready to go? I know the kids can't wait to go trick or treating, maybe some of you adults are excited about trick or treating. No matter what you do this Halloween have fun and stay safe. Here are some family-friendly events happening in Midland this week and weekend.
