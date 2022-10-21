Read full article on original website
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Dollar General faces $1.6M in proposed penalties after failed safety inspections at stores in 3 states
The Department of Labor has hit Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with $1.6 million in proposed penalties for not adhering to federal workplace safety standards at four stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The company, which operates more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states, has received...
Lawsuit filed against California weed companies for not getting consumers high enough
A lawsuit was filed against two California weed companies for allegedly using false advertising. It claims products were marketed with higher THC levels than they actually contained.
The Verge
Six vaping companies are getting sued by the federal government
The Food and Drug Administration just took its first legal action against companies it says are selling e-cigarettes illegally. After facing criticism for not doing enough to keep illegal vapes off the market, the agency asked the Department of Justice to file for injunctions against six manufacturers — which would bar them from selling the products.
UPS to pay $5.3 million penalty for alleged hazardous waste violations
UPS has agreed to pay a settlement for alleged hazardous waste violations.
lawstreetmedia.com
Cannabis Brand Dreamfields Accused of Overstating THC in Products
Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson have filed a class action complaint against Dreamfields Brands, Inc and Med for America, Inc. They allege that these companies intentionally labeled Jeeter brand cannabis prerolls as containing a higher THC content than is actually in the products. As described in the complaint, the California...
beckerspayer.com
OptumRx to pay $15M to settle Ohio overcharging allegations
UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm has agreed to pay $15 million to settle prescription drug overcharging allegations in Ohio. A lawsuit from Ohio's attorney general alleged that the pharmacy benefit manager overcharged the state's bureau of worker's compensation $15.8 million from 2015 to 2018, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the office.
lawstreetmedia.com
State and Private Plaintiffs in Google Antitrust Case Argue Deleted Evidence Needs Clarifying Jury Instruction
The plaintiffs taking on Google over its alleged domination of Android-based app distribution, including more than two dozen state attorneys general, consumers, and Epic Games, have moved for sanctions against the tech titan for its purported failure to preserve internal chat messages for use as evidence. The joint motion filed late last week asserts that the deleted communications are irretrievable, “undoubtedly significant,” and prejudicial to the plaintiffs’ cases.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Subrogation 101: How an insurance company can sue a bike manufacturer
Editor's note: Jim Moss is a Colorado-based attorney who represents bike and accessory manufacturers. Generally, to file a lawsuit, you have to have been injured by the person you are suing. If it was a product that injured you, you sue the product manufacturer. If it was an individual, you sue the person. If it was a bad repair, you sue the person who failed to repair the product. A person is suing another person.
lawstreetmedia.com
Peloton Sued for Treadmill Motor Patent Infringement
On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed by health technology company Johnson Health Tech (JHT) in the Western District of Wisconsin. The plaintiff accuses Peloton, an exercise equipment company, of infringing on multiple patents that they currently hold. JHT’s lawsuit alleges that Pelotons “Tread” and “Tread+” treadmills use technology that infringes...
AboutLawsuits.com
3M Earplug Lawsuits Account for 30% of Federal Case Docket, As Settlement Negotiations and Trial Prep Continue
With more than 230,000 U.S. military veterans currently pursuing 3M earplug lawsuits, alleging that they were left with hearing loss or tinnitus following the use of 3M’s Combat Arms eaplug during military service, a new report suggests that the litigation represents up to 30% of the civil caseload in the U.S. federal court system.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
A look at OSHA’s Multi-Employer Citation Policy
The impetus for OSHA’s Multi-Employer Citation Policy in the 1990s? To prevent employers who had workers at the same jobsite from pointing fingers at each other when inspectors found hazards or investigated incidents. That’s how former OSHA Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Fairfax describes it. “The person with employees...
Opinion: Americans Have the Right to Gun Ownership – Only in a Regulated Manner.
School Shooter(via NBC news) In a 2008 decision the Supreme Court, even as it ruled that individuals have a right to bear arms, conceded the government has a right to regulate arms. “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” wrote Justice Scalia.
