Illinois State

Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Verge

Six vaping companies are getting sued by the federal government

The Food and Drug Administration just took its first legal action against companies it says are selling e-cigarettes illegally. After facing criticism for not doing enough to keep illegal vapes off the market, the agency asked the Department of Justice to file for injunctions against six manufacturers — which would bar them from selling the products.
ARIZONA STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Cannabis Brand Dreamfields Accused of Overstating THC in Products

Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson have filed a class action complaint against Dreamfields Brands, Inc and Med for America, Inc. They allege that these companies intentionally labeled Jeeter brand cannabis prerolls as containing a higher THC content than is actually in the products. As described in the complaint, the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

OptumRx to pay $15M to settle Ohio overcharging allegations

UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm has agreed to pay $15 million to settle prescription drug overcharging allegations in Ohio. A lawsuit from Ohio's attorney general alleged that the pharmacy benefit manager overcharged the state's bureau of worker's compensation $15.8 million from 2015 to 2018, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the office.
OHIO STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

State and Private Plaintiffs in Google Antitrust Case Argue Deleted Evidence Needs Clarifying Jury Instruction

The plaintiffs taking on Google over its alleged domination of Android-based app distribution, including more than two dozen state attorneys general, consumers, and Epic Games, have moved for sanctions against the tech titan for its purported failure to preserve internal chat messages for use as evidence. The joint motion filed late last week asserts that the deleted communications are irretrievable, “undoubtedly significant,” and prejudicial to the plaintiffs’ cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Subrogation 101: How an insurance company can sue a bike manufacturer

Editor's note: Jim Moss is a Colorado-based attorney who represents bike and accessory manufacturers. Generally, to file a lawsuit, you have to have been injured by the person you are suing. If it was a product that injured you, you sue the product manufacturer. If it was an individual, you sue the person. If it was a bad repair, you sue the person who failed to repair the product. A person is suing another person.
COLORADO STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Peloton Sued for Treadmill Motor Patent Infringement

On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed by health technology company Johnson Health Tech (JHT) in the Western District of Wisconsin. The plaintiff accuses Peloton, an exercise equipment company, of infringing on multiple patents that they currently hold. JHT’s lawsuit alleges that Pelotons “Tread” and “Tread+” treadmills use technology that infringes...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

A look at OSHA’s Multi-Employer Citation Policy

The impetus for OSHA’s Multi-Employer Citation Policy in the 1990s? To prevent employers who had workers at the same jobsite from pointing fingers at each other when inspectors found hazards or investigated incidents. That’s how former OSHA Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Fairfax describes it. “The person with employees...
TEXAS STATE

