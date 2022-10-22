Vice is performing at the lively nightclub, E11ven, with special guest 11APE on November 4th. Seen as one of “America’s Best DJs,” LA native, Eric Agguire, might be performing at some of the most popular clubs across the country, and doing sold-out shows in big cities, but his presence is felt across the globe – you can feel his music really come to life. “I’m that person who always pictures myself in the crowd,” Vice once said. “I’m not just the one standing and playing for everyone. As I approach each song I think, ‘How would I want this record played?’ And then I put my own unique spin on it.” (djvice.com)

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO