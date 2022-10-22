Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. Against the Clippers, he...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111.
Washington 120, Detroit 99
DETROIT (99) Bey 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 8-13 5-5 25, Stewart 5-11 2-2 13, Cunningham 7-19 5-6 19, Ivey 4-10 2-4 11, Knox II 1-2 0-0 2, Livers 1-6 3-3 5, Duren 3-6 0-1 6, Diallo 3-5 1-3 7, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-88 19-25 99.
Mahomes keeps turning double-digit deficits into wins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres
SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
