Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.

