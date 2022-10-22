ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
Kadri's 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won...
Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and...
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves against his former team as the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker...
