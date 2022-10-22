Read full article on original website
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111.
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. Against the Clippers, he...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
