Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain parts ways with Tyler Crane following two years
NORTH SHELBY – Following a two-year stint, the Oak Mountain Eagles parted ways with head football coach Tyler Crane on Monday, Oct. 24. The decision came after a 3-7 season for the Eagles in 2022. “We decided to go in a different direction moving forward,” Oak Mountain Principal Andrew...
WSFA
Oak Mountain HS parts ways with head football coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn says the school parted ways with Head Football Coach Tyler Crane on Oct. 24. Gunn says the school wanted to go in a different direction and “appreciated coach Crane.”. The head coaching position will be posted soon, and...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
wvtm13.com
Young Memorial Field gets a new look
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Young Memorial Field gets a new look for 2023. UAB baseball will get a new turf and padded wall around the stadium. The renovations should be before the upcoming UAB baseball season. UAB head coach Casey Dunn tells WVTM13 that he hopes this is just the start of a lot more renovations to Young Memorial Field.
Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Moundville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham signs five-year contract with Birmingham Bulls
PELHAM – Birmingham Bulls fans can expect to see the team in Pelham for the next five years. The City of Pelham and the Birmingham Hockey Club LLC, owner and operator of the Birmingham Bulls, has agreed to a new five-year contract on Oct. 3, 2022 making the Pelham Civic Complex the home for the Birmingham Bulls through 2027 according to a press release given by the city of Pelham. A five-year extension is included at the end of the five-year term.
Shelby Reporter
Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic Week to bring tens of thousands of fans to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s Magic City Classic week and thousands will be heading to Legion Field for the big annual game on Saturday. Starting today at 8 a.m. you can buy your tailgating spot down at legion field as tailgating move-in starts on Wednesday. Officials are expecting more...
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Things You Need To Know for Your Rainy Tuesday in West AL
-- 2) Walker County Schools will close at noon today due to the threat of severe weather today and Tech or Treat scheduled for the Tuscaloosa Gateway tonight has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. -- 3) The Tuscaloosa City Council tonight will consider a resolution that...
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
wbrc.com
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
