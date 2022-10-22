Australia are humiliated on home turf as the reigning world champions fall to an embarrassing 89-run defeat in DREADFUL start to their World Cup campaign after Devon Conway's superb 92 run knock at the SCG

Australia have been plunged into the scenario of six must-win games to defend their Twenty20 World Cup crown after New Zealand smashed them by 89 runs in their tournament opener.

Attempting to become the first team to win on home soil, Australia's campaign got off to a horror start on Saturday night as the Black Caps plundered 3-200 batting first.

Australia could only muster 111 in reply, spun out by Mitchell Santner (3-31) and comprehensively beaten by Tim Southee (3-6) as they were all out in just 17.1 overs.

New Zealand have humiliated Australia to send a strong message at the Twenty20 World Cup

Devon Conway hit 92 not out to help set Australia a target of 201 runs at the SCG

Only Glenn Maxwell passed 20 runs in Australia's top and middle-order with 28, but even his glimmer of a return to form came as the hosts lost wickets at a rapid rate.

The defeat means Australia will likely need to win their last four group games to have any chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

That run will include a tough clash against the No.1-ranked England on Friday night in Melbourne, as well as Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Perth plus Ireland and Afghanistan in the next fortnight.

Even victories in all those matches may not be enough for Aaron Finch's men if results go against them, after their net run-rate copped a hammering in the heavy defeat.

In reality, Australia were always behind the eight-ball from when Mitchell Starc's opening over went for 14 after Finch won the toss and bowled first.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway smashed 92no from 58 balls, as no Australian bowler was spared in the assault.

Josh Hazlewood was the hosts' best with 2-41 but still went at 10 an over, while Mitchell Starc (0-36), Pat Cummins (0-46) and Adam Zampa (1-39) were all expensive.

David Warner was dismissed in comical fashion and it all fell apart from there

In a dominant knock, Conway hit Zampa for two sixes and drove both Cummins and Hazlewood with relative ease as he helped the Kiwis to their highest World Cup total.

Fellow opener Finn Allen also justified his selection ahead of Martin Guptill, with a 16-ball blitzkreig at the top that helped him to 42.

In contrast, Australia's innings never showed any signs of getting going in what finished as their biggest T20 World Cup loss.

Their night was summed up when David Warner was bowled by a Southee ball that bounced off his bat twice and thigh-pad once before hitting the stumps.

Glenn Phillips took an absolutely incredible catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in Sydney

The batsman holds his arms out in elation after delivering an amazing catch on Saturday

Finch threatened when he dispatched Trent Boult deep into the Bill O'Reilly stand off the first ball he faced from the left-armer.

But he fell in the next over for 13, hitting Santner straight to cover.

Mitch Marsh, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis all then were caught in the deep, with the latter removed by a superb catch when Glenn Phillips dived full-length near the boundary.

Boult also bagged 2-24 in the rout, with Australia now facing the reality that their hopes of winning a home tournament could be over within days after years of build up.

10:38

WICKET! Stoinis c Phillips b Santner 7 (Aus 50-4)

WOW WOW WOW! You know it's your night when THIS happens!

Santner back in the attack for his third over and Stoinis goes after him. His shot looks good off the bat, but it doesn't have the power to carry for a six.

But what's this? Glenn Phillips fancies his chances of catching this, racing to his right before launching himself full throttle at the ball.

And he takes it! Nobody expected that! And boy does he know that's a phenomenal take. Stoinis can't believe it.

09:52

That's New Zealand's highest total in a T20 World Cup

And the second highest total against Australia in a T20 World Cup since West Indies scored 205-4 in 2012. An amazing effort.

Here's the scorecoard

Allen 42 (16)

Conway 92* (58)

Williamson 23 (23)

Phillips 12 (10)

Neesham* 26 (13)

09:50

END OF INNINGS: NEW ZEALAND 200-3

Hazlewood is the man to round off the innings for Australia. His first delivery is a spot on yorker that results in no runs and the second is just as good, but Neesham snuffles it away and gets two runs.

Neesham goes down the ground and there's an opportunity at long off but the ball bounces just in front of Tim David and the Kiwis settle for a single.

Conway goes for an audacious ramp shot, mistimes it slightly but he gets lucky and it drops to the turf. They manage to get three runs from that.

Two balls to go and Neesham crunches it down to long on. They go for two runs and Neesham has got to be quick to get back, but he makes it.

Last ball, something big needed, and something big is delivered! Hazlewood puts it in the slot for Neesham and he smashes it over the fence for six!

They pass 200 runs, a fantastic innings for the Kiwis.

09:40

New Zealand 176-3 (Overs 18)

Cummins in for his final over now. COnway cuts him to Starc for a single.

And this is what Neesham can do. He sits back, waits for the ball and hits it baseball style over the leg side for six. 89 metres that carried. Strong.

Blimey, that's poor from Cummins. He's bowled two wides this over, you simply can't be that wasteful at the back end of an innings.

Full toss, Neesham can't get it out of the middle of the bat but the running from the New Zealand batsmen is superb as they make it over for two.

Another slower one, Neesham hooks it into the sky but there's nobody there and they get two. That's 15 from the over.

Conway 81

Neesham 13

09:30

WICKET! Phillips c&b Hazlewood 12 (NZ 152-3)

Hazlewood back involved again and Devon Conway punches the ball straight to long on for a single.

He bowls a short delivery to Phillips who throws a wild shot, looking for the off side, and it goes through to Wade. Hang on, there's a check now, Australia think he's nicked that. Let's take a look...

Ball looks close to the back and we're consulting ultra edge. There is NO spike. Not out. Review burnt.

Phillips gives himself room and smacks the ball back down the ground for four, sloppy from the world's No 1 T20 bowler.

Back-to-back singles follow before Hazlewood pulls a delivery wide. He looks so frustrated.

But he gets his man now! Hazlewood bangs it hard into the wicket, Phillips attempts to execute the same shot that got him a four earlier in the over but gets it horribly wrong, and Hazlewood is underneath it to catch.

They needed that wicket.

09:23

New Zealand 144-2 (Overs: 15)

Phillips' strike rate against Zampa is 195 so strap yourselves in, folks, this could be fun.

Nope, the Kiwi plays it safe and cuts away for a single. Good delivery from the spinner to be fair, ensuring that he doesn't put it in his rival's hitting zone.

Slightly sketchy moment for Conway, who swings big at a ball pitching wide of off stump, he misses it completely and Wade removes the bails from the stumps, but the opener is safe.

This time Conway punishes him, punting it straight down the ground for four. That's better.

Conway goes in-to-out again, but he sort of hacks at it and it falls between two fielders. 'Oh that's sloppy!' is Wade's verdict behind the stumps. That's Zampa's stint done. 1-39 off four overs.

Conway 70*

Phillips 7

New Zealand 90-1 (Overs: 9)

Zampa back into the attack now and New Zealand continue to rotate the strike, comfortable to pick their spots and take singles.

Conway looks for the reverse sweep but sends it straight to Aaron Finch. Pressure building.

Right, Conway's had enough of the cautious approach and dances down the wicket to SLOG Zampa over the fence for six. That's more like it!

Here we go, Australia think Conway is out LBW. He dabs the ball down to Maxwell but Zampa is adamant that the ball struck the pad first. It's going to DRS.

And it certainly looks like it's hit the pad first. Ultra edge confirms it. So let's go to ball tracking. It's pitched in line, impact in line.... but MISSING the wickets. NOT OUT.

That's a review burnt and the end of the over.

08:46

New Zealand 81-1 (Overs: 8)

Stoinis back into the attack now and Conway picks up two, followed by a quick single to put his skipper back on strike.

The fast bowler pitches the ball up and Williamson times it well, but can't find a gap and Cummins sweeps up - he'll have to settle for a single.

These two are such a classy pair of cricketers but they're struggling to find the boundary. They've picked up three singles in a row and that'll suit Aaron Finch very nicely indeed.

Stoinis bangs in a bouncer that flies over Williamson's head and a wide is called, the crowd isn't happy about it but it was absolutely the right call.

The captain pulls the final delivery away but there's protection from deep in Maxwell. Seven off the over.

08:16

New Zealand 46-0 (Overs: 3)

Pat Cummins is called into the attack, with his fellow quicks not finding much joy in their opening overs.

Oh and that's a dropped catch! Finn Allen clips a slower ball off the pads straight towards Zampa, it's slightly above his head but very catchable and it slips through his hands. That is poor fielding and they concede four.

Finn Allen follows up with another boundary, driving over mid off for a four. The Aussies will surely regret spurning that opportunity.

Ironic cheers ring out as Cummins picks up a dot ball. Yep, it's been that one-sided for the Kiwis at this early stage.

But back to business. Cummins goes short and Allen hooks away for SIX. Absolutely world class striking from the young man.

08:12

New Zealand 29-0 (Overs: 2)

Hazlewood into bowl now but Devon Conway swats away a loose delivery off the pads and it races off the wet surface for four. Not ideal at all.

Oh hang on, what's going on here. Conway pulls away from the crease just as Hazlewood approaches the wicket, with an official walking infront of the screen at the other end.

Back to business, and Conway steals a quick single to change the strike. Allen then hooks away a short ball but he doesn't catch it and they can only manage a single.

That's more like it, Conway drives the ball on the up and the fielder has no chance of stopping it, that's another four. Hazlewood's head drops, he's already looking short of ideas.

CRUNCH! Allen cuts Hazlewood for four and that's another terrible over for Australia. Nightmare start.

07:14

Players fear the BOUNDARY could cause injuries

That's right, the shape of the foam boundary covers has led to concern over player safety after Reece Topley injured himself in one of England's warm up matches.

The bowler will miss the tournament as a result, and England star Ben Stokes says the 'Toblerone' shaped foam is 'stupid'.

07:00

It's fair to say the Aussies come into the World Cup slightly cold

Pretty much all of the major nations have played more T20 matches since the last World Cup ended. Will their lack of preparation cost them?

Men's T20I matches played between the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup: 35 🇮🇳 25 🇵🇰 24 🌴 22 🇮🇪 21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 19 🇧🇩 18 🇳🇿 17 🇦🇺 17 🇱🇰 16 🇿🇼 15 🇦🇫 13 🇿🇦 13 🇦🇪 8 🇳🇦 7 🇳🇱 2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#T20WorldCup — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 22, 2022

06:45

Matthew 'Hands Off' Wade's new nickname

It was the most controversial moment of the warm up matches - Matthew Wade held off Mark Wood as the English bowler looked destined to run him out.

Jos Buttler opted not to review the incident that had plenty of Poms raging, and in the aftermath, the Australian wicketkeeper has revealed that his teammates have given him a new nickname.

Josh Inglis' World Cup is over before it even started

How on earth does a golf club snap in your hand? Josh Inglis will surely be asking himself that after his freak injury robbed him of a place in this year's World Cup.

Speaking of rain...

Australia have prepared for this World Cup with poor weather in mind, due to the rain bomb expected to drop on the country during the tournament.

For spinner Adam Zampa, he's adopted a very unusual form of training to make sure no stone is unturned over the next few weeks.

06:02

Hello!

We're back up and running for another live blog this afternoon - this time, Australia get their T20 World Cup championship defence started against last year's defeated finalists, New Zealand.

It's safe to say Aaron Finch's side haven't had the best couple of weeks leading into the tournament. The hosts have failed to win in each of their last four T20 warm ups, with their performances against England highlighting that they are undercooked right now.

But there's plenty of time to play themselves into form, and a win at the SCG will certainly do their confidence the world of good.

The potential bad news is... there's a strong chance of rain in Sydney.

Let's hope that doesn't derail things - we'll be providing all the live coverage for tonight's game, should it go ahead!