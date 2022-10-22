Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Lady Knights advance with sweep of Miller City
VAN WERT — On Tuesday night in the district semifinals, Crestview played large at the net and overcame an early deficit to sweep Miller City and earn a trip to the district title game on Thursday. Early on, it appeared as if the game was destined to be a...
Central Catholic girls basketball head coach suspended by OHSAA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 3, 2022, regarding the CHSL. The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will start their season without their coach. Central Catholic High School varsity girls basketball coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for four games by the Ohio High...
OHSAA announces football playoff pairings
The OHSAA announced the playoff pairings for high school football teams around the state with the first round starting Oct. 28.
Homestead grad Goode suffers foot fracture
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Homestead grad and University of Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will miss significant time with a foot injury suffered over the weekend. Per a press release by the school on Monday, Goode fractured a bone in his left foot. The injury occurred during a closed scrimmage on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia,...
Lima News
New Big Lots in St. Marys offering doorbuster deals
ST. MARYS — Discount retailer Big Lots is opening a new store in St. Marys on Saturday. The store, located at 1170 Indiana Ave., will offer doorbuster deals to the first 100 customers each day of opening weekend. Regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition
Despite the "numerous public benefits" of the project, it won't go forward
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
ocj.com
2022 Fall Feeding Farmers | Regedanz Farms, Mercer County
Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo joins Mitch Regedanz in the tractor cab (away from the wind) for the final Feeding Farmers in the Field of 2022. The two discuss the family’s harvest progress, raising turkeys, and more.
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
13abc.com
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Ohio
Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.
How early voting numbers are comparing to Ohio’s 2018 election
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of Ohioans have already voted early in the November 8th election. There are big races on the ballot in the Buckeye State, including the contests for governor and the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. News Center 7 is looking at how early voting...
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
thevillagereporter.com
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
