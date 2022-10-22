ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Times-Bulletin

Lady Knights advance with sweep of Miller City

VAN WERT — On Tuesday night in the district semifinals, Crestview played large at the net and overcame an early deficit to sweep Miller City and earn a trip to the district title game on Thursday. Early on, it appeared as if the game was destined to be a...
MILLER CITY, OH
WTOL 11

Central Catholic girls basketball head coach suspended by OHSAA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 3, 2022, regarding the CHSL. The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will start their season without their coach. Central Catholic High School varsity girls basketball coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for four games by the Ohio High...
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

Homestead grad Goode suffers foot fracture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Homestead grad and University of Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will miss significant time with a foot injury suffered over the weekend. Per a press release by the school on Monday, Goode fractured a bone in his left foot. The injury occurred during a closed scrimmage on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

New Big Lots in St. Marys offering doorbuster deals

ST. MARYS — Discount retailer Big Lots is opening a new store in St. Marys on Saturday. The store, located at 1170 Indiana Ave., will offer doorbuster deals to the first 100 customers each day of opening weekend. Regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
SAINT MARYS, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured

Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

