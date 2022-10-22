ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

WDTV

Tucker County football continues undefeated season

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
PARSONS, WV
WDTV

Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated. Match Recaps. First Round. Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2 Barrackville vs Long Drain:...
BLACKSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Harry McEldowney

Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week. Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Homecoming is an opportunity to bring...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies

Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
HARMAN, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Raymond P. Jones, Jr.

Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
HEPZIBAH, WV
WDTV

Dorothy P. Vincent

Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Three from NCWV nominated for service academies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU Medicine Health Report: Flu Season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Michael Stevens talks about flu season and how to avoid getting sick. Watch the video above to learn more.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

