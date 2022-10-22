Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Tucker County football continues undefeated season
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
WDTV
Liberty High School Volleyball Player makes comeback after carbon monoxide poisoning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around this time last year, Gabby Floyd was lucky to be alive. The local volleyball player was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak poisoned her and her family. Now she’s back on the court and helping lead her school’s team to an impressive...
WDTV
Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated. Match Recaps. First Round. Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2 Barrackville vs Long Drain:...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
WDTV
Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
WDTV
Harry McEldowney
Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week. Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Homecoming is an opportunity to bring...
WDTV
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for...
WDTV
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
WDTV
Raymond P. Jones, Jr.
Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
WDTV
Dorothy P. Vincent
Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Three from NCWV nominated for service academies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
SEE IT: Preston County family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Flu Season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Michael Stevens talks about flu season and how to avoid getting sick. Watch the video above to learn more.
Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
Comments / 0