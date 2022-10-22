Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO